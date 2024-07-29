American International Group Inc. Has $3.38 Million Stock Position in Leggett & Platt, Incorporated (NYSE:LEG)

American International Group Inc. lessened its position in shares of Leggett & Platt, Incorporated (NYSE:LEG – Free Report) by 1.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 176,576 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,500 shares during the quarter. American International Group Inc. owned approximately 0.13% of Leggett & Platt worth $3,381,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Leggett & Platt in the 4th quarter valued at $26,814,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Leggett & Platt by 12.4% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,373,959 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,127,000 after acquiring an additional 262,145 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new position in shares of Leggett & Platt in the 4th quarter valued at about $3,210,000. Intact Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Leggett & Platt during the 4th quarter valued at about $2,978,000. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC grew its stake in Leggett & Platt by 203.1% during the fourth quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC now owns 116,461 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,048,000 after purchasing an additional 78,037 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.23% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Leggett & Platt

In related news, CFO Benjamin Michael Burns acquired 3,850 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 6th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $12.20 per share, with a total value of $46,970.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 81,362 shares in the company, valued at approximately $992,616.40. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Benjamin Michael Burns acquired 3,850 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 6th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $12.20 per share, with a total value of $46,970.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 81,362 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $992,616.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Srikanth Padmanabhan bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 5th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $12.06 per share, with a total value of $120,600.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 38,623 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $465,793.38. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders purchased 65,635 shares of company stock worth $773,447. Insiders own 1.57% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have issued reports on LEG. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on Leggett & Platt from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of Leggett & Platt from $13.00 to $11.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Leggett & Platt from $16.00 to $13.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Leggett & Platt from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, July 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Leggett & Platt presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.00.

Leggett & Platt Stock Up 3.0 %

Shares of NYSE:LEG opened at $13.23 on Monday. Leggett & Platt, Incorporated has a twelve month low of $10.11 and a twelve month high of $30.69. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $11.67 and its 200-day moving average is $16.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37.

Leggett & Platt (NYSE:LEG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.01). Leggett & Platt had a positive return on equity of 11.31% and a negative net margin of 3.44%. The business had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.11 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.39 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Leggett & Platt, Incorporated will post 1.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Leggett & Platt Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 15th. Investors of record on Friday, June 14th were given a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 14th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.51%. Leggett & Platt’s payout ratio is -17.24%.

About Leggett & Platt

Leggett & Platt, Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells engineered components and products in the United States, Europe, China, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Bedding Products; Specialized Products; and Furniture, Flooring & Textile Products. The company offers steel rods, drawn wires, specialty foam chemicals and additives, innersprings, specialty foam for use in bedding and furniture, private label finished mattresses, ready-to-assemble mattress foundations, static foundations, and adjustable beds, as well as machines for producing innersprings; industrial sewing and quilting machines; mattress-packaging; and glue-drying equipment for various industrial users of steel rod and wire, manufacturers of finished bedding, bedding brands and mattress retailers, E-commerce retailers, big box retailers, department stores, and home improvement centers.

Featured Articles

