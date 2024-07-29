American International Group Inc. Has $3.56 Million Stock Position in ATI Inc. (NYSE:ATI)

American International Group Inc. cut its stake in ATI Inc. (NYSE:ATI – Free Report) by 0.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 69,528 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 619 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. owned about 0.06% of ATI worth $3,558,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get ATI alerts:

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of ATI during the 1st quarter worth about $1,327,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of ATI by 3.3% during the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 7,113 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $364,000 after buying an additional 224 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of ATI by 0.9% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,338,873 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $733,720,000 after acquiring an additional 132,478 shares during the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of ATI by 12.0% in the 1st quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 41,258 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,111,000 after acquiring an additional 4,420 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC grew its position in ATI by 7.4% during the 1st quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 25,981 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,329,000 after acquiring an additional 1,789 shares during the last quarter.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have issued reports on ATI. BTIG Research initiated coverage on ATI in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price objective for the company. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of ATI from $58.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th. Benchmark raised their price objective on shares of ATI from $56.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 12th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of ATI from $55.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of ATI in a report on Thursday, April 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, ATI has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $71.20.

ATI Stock Up 2.0 %

Shares of NYSE ATI opened at $65.54 on Monday. ATI Inc. has a 1 year low of $35.03 and a 1 year high of $66.43. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $58.42 and its 200-day moving average is $52.28. The company has a current ratio of 2.81, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.16 billion, a PE ratio of 26.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.07.

ATI (NYSE:ATI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The basic materials company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.07. ATI had a net margin of 8.70% and a return on equity of 23.72%. The firm had revenue of $1.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.03 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.49 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that ATI Inc. will post 2.46 EPS for the current year.

About ATI

(Free Report)

ATI Inc produces and sells specialty materials and complex components worldwide. It operates in two segments: High Performance Materials & Components (HPMC) and Advanced Alloys & Solutions (AA&S). The HPMC segment produces various materials, including titanium and titanium-based alloys, nickel- and cobalt-based alloys and superalloys, metallic powder alloys, advanced powder alloys and other specialty materials, in long product forms, such as ingot, billet, bar, rod, wire, shapes and rectangles, and seamless tubes, as well as precision forgings, components, and machined parts.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for ATI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ATI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.