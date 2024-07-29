American International Group Inc. Has $3.73 Million Stock Position in The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM)

American International Group Inc. lessened its position in shares of The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM – Free Report) by 3.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 29,602 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,121 shares during the quarter. American International Group Inc.’s holdings in J. M. Smucker were worth $3,726,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of SJM. Wolverine Asset Management LLC increased its stake in J. M. Smucker by 300.0% in the fourth quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. Advantage Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of J. M. Smucker in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Cooksen Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of J. M. Smucker in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Valley National Advisers Inc. raised its holdings in shares of J. M. Smucker by 2,266.7% in the 4th quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 284 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 272 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Venturi Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of J. M. Smucker during the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. 81.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at J. M. Smucker

In other J. M. Smucker news, CEO Mark T. Smucker sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.16, for a total value of $1,101,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 78,757 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,675,871.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 3.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

J. M. Smucker Price Performance

Shares of SJM stock opened at $118.19 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The J. M. Smucker Company has a 12 month low of $105.69 and a 12 month high of $153.00. The firm has a market cap of $12.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.60, a PEG ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.25. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $112.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $118.49.

J. M. Smucker (NYSE:SJM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 6th. The company reported $2.66 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.32 by $0.34. J. M. Smucker had a net margin of 9.10% and a return on equity of 14.15%. The company had revenue of $2.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.24 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.64 EPS. J. M. Smucker’s revenue was down 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that The J. M. Smucker Company will post 10.06 EPS for the current year.

J. M. Smucker Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 16th will be paid a $1.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 16th. This represents a $4.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.66%. This is an increase from J. M. Smucker’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.06. J. M. Smucker’s dividend payout ratio is 59.55%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Argus dropped their price objective on J. M. Smucker from $150.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 13th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of J. M. Smucker from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. DA Davidson reduced their price target on shares of J. M. Smucker from $132.00 to $126.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 10th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of J. M. Smucker from $137.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 7th. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on J. M. Smucker from $132.00 to $123.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, June 10th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, J. M. Smucker has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $132.64.

J. M. Smucker Profile

The J. M. Smucker Company manufactures and markets branded food and beverage products worldwide. It operates in three segments: U.S. Retail Pet Foods, U.S. Retail Coffee, and U.S. Retail Consumer Foods. The company offers mainstream roast, ground, single serve, and premium coffee; peanut butter and specialty spreads; fruit spreads, toppings, and syrups; jelly products; nut mix products; shortening and oils; frozen sandwiches and snacks; pet food and pet snacks; and foodservice hot beverage, foodservice portion control, and flour products, as well as dog and cat food, frozen handheld products, juices and beverages, and baking mixes and ingredients.

