American International Group Inc. Reduces Holdings in Atkore Inc. (NYSE:ATKR)

American International Group Inc. lowered its position in Atkore Inc. (NYSE:ATKR – Free Report) by 2.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,366 shares of the company’s stock after selling 478 shares during the quarter. American International Group Inc. owned about 0.05% of Atkore worth $3,496,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Atkore during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Atkore in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. LifeSteps Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Atkore during the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Atkore by 405.1% during the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 197 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Montag A & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in Atkore during the 4th quarter valued at $58,000.

Insider Activity at Atkore

In other Atkore news, insider Mark F. Lamps sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.67, for a total value of $78,835.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 28,586 shares in the company, valued at $4,507,154.62. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Atkore news, insider Mark F. Lamps sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.67, for a total value of $78,835.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 28,586 shares in the company, valued at $4,507,154.62. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Wilbert W. James, Jr. sold 599 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.23, for a total value of $91,784.77. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,695 shares in the company, valued at $2,404,944.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.56% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently weighed in on ATKR. Citigroup decreased their target price on Atkore from $200.00 to $188.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of Atkore in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $175.00 price objective for the company. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Atkore from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $184.00.

Atkore Stock Up 2.9 %

Shares of Atkore stock opened at $139.21 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 3.09 and a quick ratio of 1.98. The stock has a market cap of $5.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.68 and a beta of 2.15. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $141.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $156.74. Atkore Inc. has a 1 year low of $121.00 and a 1 year high of $194.98.

Atkore (NYSE:ATKR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 6th. The company reported $4.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.22 by $0.86. The firm had revenue of $792.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $808.22 million. Atkore had a net margin of 18.30% and a return on equity of 43.19%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $4.31 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Atkore Inc. will post 14.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Atkore Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 21st were paid a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.92%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 20th. Atkore’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 7.98%.

About Atkore

(Free Report)

Atkore Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of electrical, mechanical, safety, and infrastructure products and solutions in the United States and internationally. The company offers conduits, cables, and installation accessories. It also designs and manufactures protection and reliability solutions for critical infrastructure, such as metal framing, mechanical pipe, perimeter security, and cable management.

