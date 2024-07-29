American International Group Inc. Reduces Position in Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH)

American International Group Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH – Free Report) by 0.5% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 73,143 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 374 shares during the quarter. American International Group Inc.’s holdings in Match Group were worth $2,654,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of MTCH. Empirical Finance LLC boosted its holdings in Match Group by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 7,005 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $254,000 after purchasing an additional 326 shares during the last quarter. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Match Group by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC now owns 19,170 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $700,000 after purchasing an additional 361 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Match Group by 23.5% in the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 2,152 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 410 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Match Group by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 76,429 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,790,000 after acquiring an additional 459 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assetmark Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Match Group by 47.7% in the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,739 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 562 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.05% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ MTCH opened at $33.25 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.46, a PEG ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.49. The business’s 50 day moving average is $31.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $33.44. Match Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $27.66 and a 12-month high of $49.24.

Match Group ( NASDAQ:MTCH Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The technology company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $860.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $855.77 million. Match Group had a negative return on equity of 433.59% and a net margin of 19.03%. Match Group’s quarterly revenue was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.42 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Match Group, Inc. will post 2.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on shares of Match Group from $50.00 to $46.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 6th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Match Group from $43.00 to $33.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Match Group from $31.00 to $30.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Match Group from $34.00 to $33.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Match Group from $34.00 to $33.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $41.79.

Match Group, Inc engages in the provision of dating products. Its portfolio of brands includes Tinder, Hinge, Match, Meetic, OkCupid, Pairs, Plenty Of Fish, Azar, BLK, and Hakuna, as well as a various other brands, each built to increase users' likelihood of connecting with others. Its services are available in over 40 languages to users worldwide.

