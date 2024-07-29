American International Group Inc. Reduces Stake in AAON, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAON)

American International Group Inc. lessened its stake in shares of AAON, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAON – Free Report) by 0.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 36,540 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 326 shares during the quarter. American International Group Inc.’s holdings in AAON were worth $3,219,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. TFO Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in AAON during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new position in shares of AAON in the fourth quarter worth $36,000. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of AAON in the fourth quarter worth $39,000. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of AAON in the first quarter worth $87,000. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in AAON during the fourth quarter valued at $200,000. 70.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CFO Rebecca Thompson sold 13,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.00, for a total value of $1,039,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 17,297 shares in the company, valued at $1,331,869. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, VP Stephen E. Wakefield sold 29,946 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.13, for a total transaction of $2,699,032.98. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 15,670 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,412,337.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Rebecca Thompson sold 13,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.00, for a total value of $1,039,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 17,297 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,331,869. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 71,646 shares of company stock valued at $5,885,399 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 18.55% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird started coverage on AAON in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $100.00 price target on the stock. Baird R W upgraded shares of AAON to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. StockNews.com cut shares of AAON from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, June 17th. William Blair began coverage on shares of AAON in a research report on Monday, April 29th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $102.00 target price on shares of AAON in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $101.00.

AAON Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ AAON opened at $87.59 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.80 and a beta of 0.80. AAON, Inc. has a one year low of $52.24 and a one year high of $96.34. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $81.38 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $81.38.

AAON (NASDAQ:AAON – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The construction company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.53 by ($0.07). AAON had a return on equity of 25.84% and a net margin of 15.44%. The business had revenue of $262.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $284.76 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.45 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that AAON, Inc. will post 2.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AAON Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 7th were paid a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 7th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.37%. AAON’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 14.91%.

About AAON

AAON, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in engineering, manufacturing, marketing, and selling air conditioning and heating equipment in the United States and Canada. The company operates through three segments: AAON Oklahoma, AAON Coil Products, and BASX. It offers rooftop units, data center cooling solutions, cleanroom systems, chillers, packaged outdoor mechanical rooms, air handling units, makeup air units, energy recovery units, condensing units, geothermal/water-source heat pumps, coils, and controls.

