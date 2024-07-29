American International Group Inc. Reduces Stock Holdings in Avis Budget Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CAR)

American International Group Inc. reduced its position in shares of Avis Budget Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CAR – Free Report) by 2.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 24,508 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 516 shares during the quarter. American International Group Inc. owned 0.07% of Avis Budget Group worth $3,001,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Avis Budget Group by 68.5% during the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 2,772 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $491,000 after buying an additional 1,127 shares during the last quarter. Oxinas Partners Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Avis Budget Group in the 4th quarter worth $372,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Avis Budget Group during the fourth quarter valued at $12,317,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Avis Budget Group by 1,345.4% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,515 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $446,000 after purchasing an additional 2,341 shares during the period. Finally, Impax Asset Management Group plc bought a new stake in Avis Budget Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $749,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.35% of the company’s stock.

CAR has been the topic of several recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on Avis Budget Group from $140.00 to $120.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Bank of America lowered their price target on shares of Avis Budget Group from $170.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Susquehanna lowered their target price on shares of Avis Budget Group from $145.00 to $117.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Avis Budget Group from $202.00 to $183.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Avis Budget Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $163.14.

Shares of NASDAQ:CAR opened at $104.74 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.73 billion, a PE ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 2.21. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $107.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $119.75. Avis Budget Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $93.53 and a 1 year high of $235.64.

Avis Budget Group (NASDAQ:CAR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The business services provider reported ($3.21) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.65) by ($0.56). The business had revenue of $2.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.41 billion. Avis Budget Group had a negative return on equity of 480.48% and a net margin of 10.05%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $7.72 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Avis Budget Group, Inc. will post 12.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Avis Budget Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides car and truck rentals, car sharing, and ancillary products and services to businesses and consumers in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Asia, and Australasia. It operates the Avis brand, that offers vehicle rental and other mobility solutions to the premium commercial and leisure segments of the travel industry; and the Zipcar brand, a car sharing network, as well as the Budget brand, a supplier of vehicle rental and other mobility solutions focused primarily on more value-conscious customers comprising Budget car rental, and Budget Truck, a local, and one-way truck and cargo van rental businesses with a fleet of approximately 19,000 vehicles, which are rented through a network of dealer-operated and company-operated locations that serve the light commercial and consumer sectors in the continental United States.

