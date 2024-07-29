American International Group Inc. Reduces Stock Holdings in Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP)

American International Group Inc. lowered its position in Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP – Free Report) by 5.1% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 16,357 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 878 shares during the period. American International Group Inc.’s holdings in Check Point Software Technologies were worth $2,683,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new stake in shares of Check Point Software Technologies in the first quarter valued at about $31,000. Richardson Financial Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Check Point Software Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Y.D. More Investments Ltd lifted its position in Check Point Software Technologies by 37.0% in the fourth quarter. Y.D. More Investments Ltd now owns 500 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $76,000 after buying an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Check Point Software Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at about $92,000. Finally, Alaska Permanent Fund Corp acquired a new position in Check Point Software Technologies in the first quarter valued at about $117,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.62% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $200.00 target price (up previously from $175.00) on shares of Check Point Software Technologies in a research report on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Check Point Software Technologies from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of Check Point Software Technologies from $170.00 to $165.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Susquehanna upped their target price on shares of Check Point Software Technologies from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Scotiabank upped their target price on shares of Check Point Software Technologies from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Fifteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $183.68.

Check Point Software Technologies Stock Performance

CHKP stock opened at $182.74 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $161.86 and its 200 day moving average price is $160.31. Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $125.68 and a fifty-two week high of $184.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.38, a PEG ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 0.62.

Check Point Software Technologies (NASDAQ:CHKP – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The technology company reported $2.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.16 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $627.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $623.19 million. Check Point Software Technologies had a net margin of 33.61% and a return on equity of 31.59%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.74 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. will post 7.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Check Point Software Technologies Profile

Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. develops, markets, and supports a range of products and services for IT security worldwide. The company offers a multilevel security architecture, cloud, network, mobile devices, endpoints information, and IOT solutions. It provides Check Point Infinity Architecture, a cyber security architecture that protects against fifth generation cyber-attacks across various networks, endpoint, cloud, workloads, Internet of Things, and mobile.

