American International Group Inc. Reduces Stock Position in Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY)

American International Group Inc. decreased its position in Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY – Free Report) by 4.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 47,437 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 2,395 shares during the quarter. American International Group Inc.’s holdings in Etsy were worth $3,260,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sunbelt Securities Inc. increased its holdings in Etsy by 3,900.0% during the 1st quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 440 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 429 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Etsy by 402.2% during the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 447 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 358 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Etsy by 1,576.5% during the first quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 570 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 536 shares in the last quarter. Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in Etsy in the fourth quarter worth $47,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in Etsy in the fourth quarter valued at $49,000. 99.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Etsy Stock Up 3.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ ETSY opened at $62.27 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $61.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $66.21. Etsy, Inc. has a 52-week low of $55.08 and a 52-week high of $102.81. The company has a market cap of $7.28 billion, a PE ratio of 28.43, a PEG ratio of 5.11 and a beta of 2.02.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Etsy ( NASDAQ:ETSY Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The specialty retailer reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.01). Etsy had a negative return on equity of 67.27% and a net margin of 10.75%. The company had revenue of $646.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $646.30 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.53 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Etsy, Inc. will post 2.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ETSY has been the subject of several research reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Etsy from $55.00 to $52.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of Etsy from $67.00 to $65.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Oppenheimer reduced their target price on Etsy from $95.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 29th. Barclays lowered their target price on Etsy from $67.00 to $60.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $65.00 price objective on shares of Etsy in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $78.75.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider Toni Thompson Nadal sold 1,444 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.68, for a total value of $94,841.92. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 592 shares in the company, valued at approximately $38,882.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 2.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Etsy Profile

Etsy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates two-sided online marketplaces that connect buyers and sellers in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, Canada, Australia, and France. Its primary marketplace is Etsy.com that connects artisans and entrepreneurs with various consumers. The company also offers Reverb, a musical instrument marketplace; Depop, a fashion resale marketplace; and Elo7, a Brazil-based marketplace for handmade and unique items.

Featured Stories

