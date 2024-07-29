American International Group Inc. Sells 126 Shares of Insulet Co. (NASDAQ:PODD)

American International Group Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of Insulet Co. (NASDAQ:PODD – Free Report) by 0.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 19,100 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 126 shares during the period. American International Group Inc.’s holdings in Insulet were worth $3,274,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get Insulet alerts:

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC grew its holdings in shares of Insulet by 276.6% during the 4th quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 10,221 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $2,069,000 after purchasing an additional 7,507 shares during the last quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Insulet by 33.7% in the fourth quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 36,677 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $8,048,000 after buying an additional 9,240 shares during the period. Aquila Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Insulet in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,302,000. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in Insulet by 349.3% during the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 29,575 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $5,069,000 after acquiring an additional 22,993 shares during the period. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its position in Insulet by 85.1% during the 4th quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 108,109 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $23,457,000 after acquiring an additional 49,715 shares during the last quarter.

Insulet Price Performance

PODD stock opened at $193.30 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 2.75 and a current ratio of 3.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.58, a PEG ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 1.16. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $193.24 and a 200-day moving average price of $184.45. Insulet Co. has a 52-week low of $125.82 and a 52-week high of $283.00.

Insider Buying and Selling at Insulet

Insulet ( NASDAQ:PODD Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.34. The firm had revenue of $441.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $424.05 million. Insulet had a return on equity of 34.06% and a net margin of 13.14%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 23.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.23 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Insulet Co. will post 3.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Timothy J. Scannell sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.51, for a total value of $1,333,570.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 35,586 shares in the company, valued at $6,779,488.86. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, SVP Mark N. Field sold 2,131 shares of Insulet stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.43, for a total value of $405,806.33. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 14,375 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,737,431.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Timothy J. Scannell sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.51, for a total transaction of $1,333,570.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 35,586 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,779,488.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 13,931 shares of company stock worth $2,636,286. 0.47% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PODD has been the subject of several recent research reports. OTR Global reiterated a “mixed” rating on shares of Insulet in a research report on Monday, June 10th. Canaccord Genuity Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $234.00 price target on shares of Insulet in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of Insulet from $218.00 to $213.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Redburn Atlantic initiated coverage on shares of Insulet in a report on Thursday, May 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $235.00 target price for the company. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on Insulet from $213.00 to $200.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 13th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $239.18.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on PODD

About Insulet

(Free Report)

Insulet Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells insulin delivery systems for people with insulin-dependent diabetes. The company's Omnipod platform includes the Omnipod 5 Automated Insulin Delivery System (Omnipod 5) which includes a proprietary AID algorithm embedded in the Pod that integrates with a third-party continuous glucose monitor to obtain glucose values through wireless bluetooth communication; Omnipod DASH that features a bluetooth enabled Pod that is controlled by a smartphone-like Personal Diabetes Manager with a color touch screen user interface; and Omnipod GO, a standalone, wearable, insulin delivery system that provides a fixed rate of continuous rapid-acting insulin for 72 hours.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Insulet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Insulet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.