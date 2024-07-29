American International Group Inc. Sells 1,752 Shares of SM Energy (NYSE:SM)

American International Group Inc. reduced its position in shares of SM Energy (NYSE:SM – Free Report) by 2.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 62,511 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 1,752 shares during the quarter. American International Group Inc. owned about 0.05% of SM Energy worth $3,116,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Register Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of SM Energy during the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in SM Energy by 509.7% in the 1st quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 567 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 474 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its stake in SM Energy by 54.9% during the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 581 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its holdings in SM Energy by 665.6% during the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 689 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 599 shares in the last quarter. Finally, McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of SM Energy in the fourth quarter worth approximately $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.56% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Kenneth J. Knott sold 16,000 shares of SM Energy stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.28, for a total value of $804,480.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 114,495 shares in the company, valued at $5,756,808.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SM stock opened at $45.91 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The firm has a market cap of $5.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.20 and a beta of 4.20. The company has a 50 day moving average of $46.79 and a 200-day moving average of $45.40. SM Energy has a 12-month low of $34.13 and a 12-month high of $53.26.

SM Energy (NYSE:SM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The energy company reported $1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by $0.13. SM Energy had a return on equity of 20.10% and a net margin of 31.80%. The business had revenue of $559.87 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $568.21 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that SM Energy will post 7.09 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 5th. Investors of record on Friday, July 19th will be paid a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 19th. SM Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 11.29%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on SM. Truist Financial decreased their price target on SM Energy from $49.00 to $46.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Susquehanna increased their target price on shares of SM Energy from $42.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and set a $63.00 price target on shares of SM Energy in a report on Thursday, June 27th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of SM Energy from $51.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of SM Energy from $49.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $54.44.

SM Energy Company, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil, gas, and natural gas liquids in the state of Texas. It has working interests in oil and gas producing wells in the Midland Basin and South Texas. The company was formerly known as St.

