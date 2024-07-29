American International Group Inc. Sells 177 Shares of Fabrinet (NYSE:FN)

American International Group Inc. decreased its holdings in Fabrinet (NYSE:FN – Free Report) by 0.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 19,838 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 177 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. owned approximately 0.05% of Fabrinet worth $3,750,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Blue Trust Inc. increased its position in Fabrinet by 56.8% during the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,019 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $194,000 after purchasing an additional 369 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Fabrinet in the 4th quarter valued at $664,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Fabrinet by 57.7% during the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,643 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $313,000 after acquiring an additional 601 shares in the last quarter. Trust Point Inc. bought a new stake in Fabrinet during the 4th quarter worth $234,000. Finally, Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Fabrinet by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,895 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,406,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.38% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Frank H. Levinson sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $241.71, for a total transaction of $1,450,260.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,709 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,379,922.39. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on FN. B. Riley reduced their price target on Fabrinet from $173.00 to $171.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $220.00 price target on shares of Fabrinet in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Fabrinet in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $230.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Fabrinet from $210.00 to $212.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $168.67.

NYSE FN opened at $220.94 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.34 and a beta of 0.96. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $241.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of $212.63. Fabrinet has a one year low of $114.83 and a one year high of $266.39.

Fabrinet (NYSE:FN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 6th. The technology company reported $2.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.93 by $0.28. The company had revenue of $731.54 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $718.94 million. Fabrinet had a net margin of 9.90% and a return on equity of 17.67%. Equities analysts expect that Fabrinet will post 7.95 earnings per share for the current year.

Fabrinet provides optical packaging and precision optical, electro-mechanical, and electronic manufacturing services in North America, the Asia-Pacific, and Europe. The company offers a range of advanced optical and electro-mechanical capabilities in the manufacturing process, including process design and engineering, supply chain management, manufacturing, printed circuit board assembly, advanced packaging, integration, final assembly, and testing.

