American International Group Inc. Sells 1,857 Shares of AerCap Holdings (NYSE:AER)

American International Group Inc. trimmed its position in AerCap Holdings (NYSE:AER – Free Report) by 5.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 34,156 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,857 shares during the period. American International Group Inc.’s holdings in AerCap were worth $2,968,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get AerCap alerts:

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in AER. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of AerCap during the fourth quarter worth approximately $145,951,000. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership bought a new position in shares of AerCap in the fourth quarter valued at $137,412,000. TOMS Capital Investment Management LP acquired a new position in shares of AerCap during the fourth quarter valued at about $133,330,000. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its holdings in shares of AerCap by 32.0% during the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 6,090,321 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $452,633,000 after buying an additional 1,476,236 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ninety One UK Ltd increased its position in shares of AerCap by 93.0% during the fourth quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 2,425,602 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $180,271,000 after acquiring an additional 1,168,628 shares in the last quarter. 96.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

AER has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on AerCap from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on AerCap in a report on Friday, June 7th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $103.00 price target for the company. TD Cowen raised their price objective on AerCap from $105.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Barclays upped their target price on shares of AerCap from $94.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. Finally, Susquehanna raised their price target on shares of AerCap from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $99.44.

AerCap Stock Performance

NYSE AER opened at $93.58 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $18.52 billion, a PE ratio of 6.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.70, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a current ratio of 0.26. AerCap Holdings has a 52-week low of $57.30 and a 52-week high of $98.79. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $93.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of $85.96.

AerCap (NYSE:AER – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The financial services provider reported $3.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.31 by $0.98. AerCap had a net margin of 42.78% and a return on equity of 15.29%. The company had revenue of $2.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.95 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.34 EPS. AerCap’s quarterly revenue was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that AerCap Holdings will post 10.61 EPS for the current year.

AerCap Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 13th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 22nd were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 21st. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.07%. AerCap’s dividend payout ratio is presently 6.51%.

About AerCap

(Free Report)

AerCap Holdings N.V. engages in the lease, financing, sale, and management of commercial flight equipment in China, Hong Kong, Macau, the United States, Ireland, and internationally. The company offers aircraft asset management services, such as remarketing aircraft and engines; collecting rental and maintenance rent payments, monitoring aircraft maintenance, monitoring and enforcing contract compliance, and accepting delivery and redelivery of aircraft and engines; and conducting ongoing lessee financial performance reviews.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AER? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AerCap Holdings (NYSE:AER – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for AerCap Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AerCap and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.