American International Group Inc. Sells 190 Shares of Meritage Homes Co. (NYSE:MTH)

American International Group Inc. lessened its stake in Meritage Homes Co. (NYSE:MTH – Free Report) by 1.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,655 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 190 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. owned about 0.05% of Meritage Homes worth $3,449,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get Meritage Homes alerts:

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in Meritage Homes by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 523,332 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $91,164,000 after purchasing an additional 26,682 shares during the last quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP increased its stake in shares of Meritage Homes by 13.5% in the first quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP now owns 490,660 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $86,091,000 after buying an additional 58,350 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Meritage Homes by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 460,118 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $80,153,000 after buying an additional 10,885 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Meritage Homes during the 4th quarter valued at $76,297,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in Meritage Homes by 14.7% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 260,541 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $45,386,000 after buying an additional 33,382 shares during the period. 98.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have issued reports on MTH. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price objective on shares of Meritage Homes from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Wedbush boosted their price target on Meritage Homes from $148.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday. Raymond James started coverage on Meritage Homes in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $220.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com cut Meritage Homes from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Evercore ISI raised their price target on Meritage Homes from $219.00 to $221.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Meritage Homes presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $196.83.

Meritage Homes Stock Up 3.6 %

MTH stock opened at $200.10 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.33 and a beta of 1.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a current ratio of 1.93. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $172.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $166.45. Meritage Homes Co. has a fifty-two week low of $109.23 and a fifty-two week high of $205.20.

Meritage Homes (NYSE:MTH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The construction company reported $6.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.17 by $1.14. The company had revenue of $1.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.57 billion. Meritage Homes had a return on equity of 17.99% and a net margin of 12.98%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $5.02 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Meritage Homes Co. will post 20.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Meritage Homes Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Friday, June 14th were paid a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.50%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 14th. Meritage Homes’s payout ratio is currently 13.99%.

About Meritage Homes

(Free Report)

Meritage Homes Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs and builds single-family attached and detached homes in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Homebuilding and Financial Services. It acquires and develops land; and constructs, markets, and sells homes for entry-level and first move-up buyers in Arizona, California, Colorado, Utah, Texas, Florida, Georgia, North Carolina, South Carolina, and Tennessee.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Meritage Homes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Meritage Homes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.