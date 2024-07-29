American International Group Inc. Sells 276 Shares of The Ensign Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENSG)

American International Group Inc. reduced its stake in The Ensign Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENSG – Free Report) by 0.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 29,497 shares of the company’s stock after selling 276 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. owned approximately 0.05% of The Ensign Group worth $3,670,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Get The Ensign Group alerts:

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of The Ensign Group by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,661,581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $828,834,000 after buying an additional 39,695 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors raised its position in The Ensign Group by 9.2% during the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 2,620,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $294,031,000 after purchasing an additional 221,838 shares in the last quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC lifted its stake in The Ensign Group by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 1,211,171 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,905,000 after purchasing an additional 36,587 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of The Ensign Group by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 732,166 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,156,000 after purchasing an additional 7,110 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of The Ensign Group in the 4th quarter valued at $65,050,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.12% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ENSG has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on The Ensign Group from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Macquarie began coverage on shares of The Ensign Group in a report on Friday, June 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $134.00 target price for the company. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of The Ensign Group from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 15th. Finally, Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $135.00 price objective on shares of The Ensign Group in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $132.83.

The Ensign Group Stock Performance

NASDAQ:ENSG opened at $142.80 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $125.09 and its 200-day moving average is $121.70. The Ensign Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $89.79 and a 1-year high of $143.86. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The stock has a market cap of $8.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.99.

The Ensign Group (NASDAQ:ENSG – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.02. The Ensign Group had a net margin of 5.68% and a return on equity of 17.74%. The business had revenue of $1.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.02 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.08 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that The Ensign Group, Inc. will post 4.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The Ensign Group Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Investors of record on Sunday, June 30th will be issued a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 28th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.17%. The Ensign Group’s payout ratio is 6.32%.

Insider Activity at The Ensign Group

In other The Ensign Group news, COO Spencer Burton sold 7,519 shares of The Ensign Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.04, for a total transaction of $1,015,365.76. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 42,629 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,756,620.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other The Ensign Group news, COO Spencer Burton sold 7,519 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.04, for a total transaction of $1,015,365.76. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 42,629 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,756,620.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Daren Shaw sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.26, for a total transaction of $236,520.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 30,250 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,577,365. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 12,968 shares of company stock worth $1,714,703 over the last three months. Company insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

About The Ensign Group

(Free Report)

The Ensign Group, Inc provides skilled nursing, senior living, and rehabilitative services. It operates through two segments: Skilled Services and Standard Bearer. The company's Skilled Services segment engages in the operation of skilled nursing facilities and rehabilitation therapy services for patients with chronic conditions, prolonged illness, and the elderly; and offers nursing facilities including specialty care, such as on-site dialysis, ventilator care, cardiac, and pulmonary management, as well as standard services comprising room and board, special nutritional programs, social services, recreational activities, entertainment, and other services.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ENSG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Ensign Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENSG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for The Ensign Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Ensign Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.