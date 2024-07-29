American International Group Inc. Sells 34,349 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

American International Group Inc. reduced its position in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report) by 1.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,917,511 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 34,349 shares during the quarter. Alphabet accounts for 1.0% of American International Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. American International Group Inc.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $289,410,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of GOOGL. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet in the 4th quarter valued at about $15,441,917,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Alphabet by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 493,810,251 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $68,980,354,000 after buying an additional 6,374,756 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado lifted its position in Alphabet by 39,754.9% in the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 6,025,667 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $841,725,000 after buying an additional 6,010,548 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 4,894.1% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 5,445,396 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $7,606,670,000 after buying an additional 5,336,359 shares during the period. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 130.2% during the 4th quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 4,080,060 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $569,944,000 after acquiring an additional 2,307,801 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.03% of the company’s stock.

In other Alphabet news, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 22,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.80, for a total transaction of $3,753,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,280,511 shares in the company, valued at $380,389,234.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 682 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.67, for a total value of $113,668.94. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 29,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,880,764.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 22,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.80, for a total value of $3,753,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,280,511 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $380,389,234.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 122,388 shares of company stock worth $21,497,609. Company insiders own 11.55% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on GOOGL shares. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Alphabet in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $240.00 price objective for the company. TD Securities lifted their price target on Alphabet from $200.00 to $220.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on Alphabet from $185.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $205.00 price objective on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Finally, Susquehanna boosted their target price on shares of Alphabet from $170.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-eight have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $203.74.

Shares of NASDAQ GOOGL opened at $167.00 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.06 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.61, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.05. Alphabet Inc. has a one year low of $120.21 and a one year high of $191.75. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $179.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $160.61. The company has a current ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The information services provider reported $1.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.85 by $0.04. Alphabet had a net margin of 26.70% and a return on equity of 30.49%. The company had revenue of $84.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $70.60 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.44 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 7.62 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.48%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 9th. Alphabet’s payout ratio is 12.27%.

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

