American International Group Inc. Sells 396 Shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITCI)

American International Group Inc. lowered its position in shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITCI – Free Report) by 0.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 46,180 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 396 shares during the period. American International Group Inc.’s holdings in Intra-Cellular Therapies were worth $3,196,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Perceptive Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $7,735,000. Quantum Private Wealth LLC grew its holdings in Intra-Cellular Therapies by 64.7% during the 4th quarter. Quantum Private Wealth LLC now owns 23,705 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,698,000 after acquiring an additional 9,308 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group increased its position in Intra-Cellular Therapies by 36.7% in the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 779,823 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $55,851,000 after acquiring an additional 209,331 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies by 12.3% during the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,744,551 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $120,723,000 after acquiring an additional 191,416 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies during the first quarter worth $18,379,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.33% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Intra-Cellular Therapies

In other news, Director Rory B. Riggs sold 4,462 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.57, for a total value of $337,193.34. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 116,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,811,462. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director Rory B. Riggs sold 4,462 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.57, for a total value of $337,193.34. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 116,600 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,811,462. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Nostrand Robert L. Van sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.91, for a total transaction of $1,518,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 9,690 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $735,567.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently commented on ITCI. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $83.00 price objective (down from $85.00) on shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies from $67.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies from $96.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 21st. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price target on shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies from $107.00 to $113.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Intra-Cellular Therapies from $75.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $94.83.

Intra-Cellular Therapies Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of ITCI opened at $80.39 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $71.53 and its 200 day moving average is $69.91. Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $45.50 and a 12-month high of $84.89.

Intra-Cellular Therapies (NASDAQ:ITCI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.31) by $0.15. Intra-Cellular Therapies had a negative net margin of 21.57% and a negative return on equity of 18.49%. The firm had revenue of $144.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $141.41 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.46) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 52.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. will post -0.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Intra-Cellular Therapies Profile

Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, clinical development, and commercialization of small molecule drugs that address medical needs primarily in neuropsychiatric and neurological disorders by targeting intracellular signaling mechanisms in the central nervous system (CNS) in the United States.

