American International Group Inc. Sells 421 Shares of FTAI Aviation Ltd. (NYSE:FTAI)

American International Group Inc. cut its stake in FTAI Aviation Ltd. (NYSE:FTAI – Free Report) by 0.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 49,094 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 421 shares during the quarter. American International Group Inc.’s holdings in FTAI Aviation were worth $3,304,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Get FTAI Aviation alerts:

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in FTAI Aviation by 14.2% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 271,347 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $12,591,000 after acquiring an additional 33,712 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of FTAI Aviation by 107.6% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 98,096 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,552,000 after purchasing an additional 50,834 shares during the last quarter. Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. lifted its stake in shares of FTAI Aviation by 98.2% in the 4th quarter. Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. now owns 26,848 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,246,000 after purchasing an additional 13,303 shares during the period. ClariVest Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of FTAI Aviation in the first quarter worth approximately $1,802,000. Finally, Orchard Capital Management LLC grew its position in FTAI Aviation by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Orchard Capital Management LLC now owns 314,708 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $14,602,000 after buying an additional 13,268 shares during the period. 88.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have weighed in on FTAI shares. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of FTAI Aviation from $81.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 11th. JMP Securities lifted their target price on FTAI Aviation from $90.00 to $132.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Compass Point upped their price target on FTAI Aviation from $88.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 29th. StockNews.com raised FTAI Aviation to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price objective on shares of FTAI Aviation in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $110.90.

Insider Buying and Selling at FTAI Aviation

In related news, CEO Joseph P. Jr. Adams acquired 59,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 30th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $82.00 per share, with a total value of $4,838,000.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 197,382 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,185,324. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

FTAI Aviation Trading Up 6.9 %

NYSE FTAI opened at $112.63 on Monday. FTAI Aviation Ltd. has a 12 month low of $31.73 and a 12 month high of $115.00. The stock has a market cap of $11.29 billion, a PE ratio of 51.43 and a beta of 2.03. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $94.13 and its 200 day moving average is $73.72.

FTAI Aviation (NYSE:FTAI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $326.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $302.07 million. FTAI Aviation had a positive return on equity of 156.50% and a negative net margin of 1.50%. FTAI Aviation’s quarterly revenue was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.22 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that FTAI Aviation Ltd. will post 2.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About FTAI Aviation

(Free Report)

FTAI Aviation Ltd. owns and acquires aviation and offshore energy equipment for the transportation of goods and people worldwide. It operates through two segments, Aviation Leasing and Aerospace Products. The Aviation Leasing segment owns and manages aviation assets, including aircraft and aircraft engines, which it leases and sells to customers.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FTAI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for FTAI Aviation Ltd. (NYSE:FTAI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for FTAI Aviation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FTAI Aviation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.