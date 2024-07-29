American International Group Inc. Sells 674 Shares of MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM)

American International Group Inc. lessened its stake in shares of MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM – Free Report) by 0.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 73,279 shares of the company’s stock after selling 674 shares during the period. American International Group Inc.’s holdings in MGM Resorts International were worth $3,460,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get MGM Resorts International alerts:

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of MGM Resorts International during the fourth quarter valued at $139,599,000. Boston Partners increased its position in MGM Resorts International by 36.3% during the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 5,427,254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $242,002,000 after purchasing an additional 1,446,362 shares during the period. Capital World Investors raised its holdings in shares of MGM Resorts International by 17.7% in the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 6,551,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $292,713,000 after purchasing an additional 984,617 shares in the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its position in shares of MGM Resorts International by 112.1% in the 4th quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 1,505,982 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,466,000 after purchasing an additional 795,920 shares during the period. Finally, Westfield Capital Management Co. LP boosted its stake in shares of MGM Resorts International by 21.0% during the fourth quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP now owns 2,401,407 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,295,000 after purchasing an additional 416,911 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.11% of the company’s stock.

MGM Resorts International Stock Performance

Shares of MGM opened at $41.84 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 1.51. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $42.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of $42.83. The stock has a market cap of $13.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.09, a P/E/G ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 2.24. MGM Resorts International has a one year low of $34.12 and a one year high of $51.35.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

MGM Resorts International ( NYSE:MGM Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.18. MGM Resorts International had a return on equity of 23.62% and a net margin of 5.35%. The firm had revenue of $4.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.24 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.44 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that MGM Resorts International will post 3 EPS for the current year.

MGM has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on MGM Resorts International from $54.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. JMP Securities upped their price objective on MGM Resorts International from $58.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Mizuho lifted their target price on MGM Resorts International from $61.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Barclays increased their price target on shares of MGM Resorts International from $55.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, BTIG Research started coverage on shares of MGM Resorts International in a research report on Wednesday, July 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $52.00 price objective on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, MGM Resorts International presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.66.

Read Our Latest Report on MGM Resorts International

Insider Buying and Selling at MGM Resorts International

In other news, Director Alexis Herman sold 4,344 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.50, for a total value of $180,276.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Keith A. Meister sold 139,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.44, for a total transaction of $5,633,292.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 5,859,478 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $236,957,290.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Alexis Herman sold 4,344 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.50, for a total value of $180,276.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 147,988 shares of company stock worth $5,991,759. Company insiders own 2.13% of the company’s stock.

About MGM Resorts International

(Free Report)

MGM Resorts International, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates casino, hotel, and entertainment resorts in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Las Vegas Strip Resorts, Regional Operations, and MGM China. Its casino resorts offer gaming, hotel, convention, dining, entertainment, retail, and other resort amenities.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for MGM Resorts International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MGM Resorts International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.