American International Group Inc. Sells 7,750 Shares of PENN Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:PENN)

American International Group Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of PENN Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:PENN – Free Report) by 3.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 197,224 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,750 shares during the quarter. American International Group Inc. owned about 0.13% of PENN Entertainment worth $3,591,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its stake in PENN Entertainment by 57.1% during the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,521 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 553 shares in the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its position in PENN Entertainment by 7.0% during the fourth quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 9,674 shares of the company’s stock valued at $252,000 after purchasing an additional 632 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its position in PENN Entertainment by 8.2% during the fourth quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 10,952 shares of the company’s stock valued at $285,000 after purchasing an additional 826 shares in the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its stake in PENN Entertainment by 20.0% during the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 5,374 shares of the company’s stock worth $140,000 after purchasing an additional 896 shares during the last quarter. Finally, United Services Automobile Association increased its stake in shares of PENN Entertainment by 9.2% in the 4th quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 11,297 shares of the company’s stock valued at $294,000 after purchasing an additional 954 shares during the last quarter. 91.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on PENN Entertainment from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 12th. JMP Securities reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of PENN Entertainment in a research note on Tuesday, June 4th. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of PENN Entertainment from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 14th. Benchmark reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of PENN Entertainment in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on PENN Entertainment from $21.00 to $18.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.03.

In other PENN Entertainment news, Director David A. Handler purchased 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 29th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $14.94 per share, with a total value of $597,600.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 283,450 shares in the company, valued at $4,234,743. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director David A. Handler purchased 40,000 shares of PENN Entertainment stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 29th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $14.94 per share, for a total transaction of $597,600.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 283,450 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,234,743. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director David A. Handler acquired 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 6th. The shares were bought at an average price of $15.37 per share, for a total transaction of $307,400.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 243,450 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,741,826.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired 76,157 shares of company stock valued at $1,154,949 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 2.19% of the company’s stock.

PENN opened at $19.71 on Monday. PENN Entertainment, Inc. has a twelve month low of $13.50 and a twelve month high of $29.38. The company has a fifty day moving average of $18.16 and a 200-day moving average of $18.56. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.33.

PENN Entertainment (NASDAQ:PENN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported ($0.79) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.59) by ($0.20). PENN Entertainment had a negative net margin of 17.77% and a negative return on equity of 3.53%. The firm had revenue of $1.61 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.63 billion. Analysts predict that PENN Entertainment, Inc. will post -1.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PENN Entertainment, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated entertainment, sports content, and casino gaming experiences. The company operates through five segments: Northeast, South, West, Midwest, and Interactive. It operates online sports betting in various jurisdictions; and iCasino under Hollywood Casino, L'Auberge, ESPN BET, and theScore Bet Sportsbook and Casino brands.

