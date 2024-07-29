American International Group Inc. Sells 878 Shares of American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. (NYSE:AEO)

American International Group Inc. reduced its stake in shares of American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. (NYSE:AEO – Free Report) by 0.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 98,728 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after selling 878 shares during the quarter. American International Group Inc.’s holdings in American Eagle Outfitters were worth $2,546,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of AEO. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in shares of American Eagle Outfitters by 1,050.5% during the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,681,465 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $56,740,000 after buying an additional 2,448,400 shares during the last quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of American Eagle Outfitters in the first quarter worth about $61,315,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of American Eagle Outfitters in the fourth quarter worth about $20,917,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of American Eagle Outfitters by 62.7% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,233,659 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $47,264,000 after purchasing an additional 860,578 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Artemis Investment Management LLP bought a new stake in shares of American Eagle Outfitters in the first quarter worth about $11,280,000. 97.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other American Eagle Outfitters news, Director Cary D. Mcmillan sold 2,577 shares of American Eagle Outfitters stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.93, for a total value of $53,936.61. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 7.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE AEO opened at $21.74 on Monday. American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. has a twelve month low of $13.58 and a twelve month high of $26.44. The firm has a market cap of $4.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.59, a PEG ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a 50 day moving average of $21.11 and a 200 day moving average of $22.32.

American Eagle Outfitters (NYSE:AEO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 29th. The apparel retailer reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.06. American Eagle Outfitters had a net margin of 4.12% and a return on equity of 19.39%. The company had revenue of $1.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.15 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.17 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. will post 1.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 12th were given a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 12th. American Eagle Outfitters’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.05%.

Several research firms recently issued reports on AEO. StockNews.com raised American Eagle Outfitters from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 27th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of American Eagle Outfitters from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 29th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of American Eagle Outfitters from $19.00 to $18.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Telsey Advisory Group restated a “market perform” rating and issued a $25.00 price objective on shares of American Eagle Outfitters in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of American Eagle Outfitters from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $31.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.00.

American Eagle Outfitters, Inc operates as a multi-brand specialty retailer in the United States and internationally. The company provides jeans, apparel and accessories, and personal care products for women and men under the American Eagle brand; and intimates, apparel, activewear, and swim collections under the Aerie and OFFLINE by Aerie brands.

