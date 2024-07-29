American Planning Services Inc. Purchases 337 Shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

American Planning Services Inc. increased its stake in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 9.9% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 3,735 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after buying an additional 337 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com makes up about 0.5% of American Planning Services Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest position. American Planning Services Inc.’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $674,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cooksen Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Amazon.com in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Strid Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Amazon.com in the fourth quarter valued at $43,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of Amazon.com by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 299,959 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 1,988 shares in the last quarter. Clarity Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Amazon.com in the fourth quarter valued at $46,000. Finally, Steph & Co. purchased a new position in Amazon.com during the first quarter worth about $65,000. 72.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AMZN opened at $182.50 on Monday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $187.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $178.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.90 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.12, a PEG ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 0.87. Amazon.com, Inc. has a one year low of $118.35 and a one year high of $201.20.

Amazon.com ( NASDAQ:AMZN Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The e-commerce giant reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $143.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $142.65 billion. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 19.86% and a net margin of 6.38%. Amazon.com’s quarterly revenue was up 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.31 EPS. Analysts predict that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 4.73 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently commented on AMZN shares. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Amazon.com from $224.00 to $228.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on Amazon.com from $205.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Amazon.com from $225.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Amazon.com from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, TD Cowen boosted their target price on Amazon.com from $225.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, forty-two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $220.04.

In other Amazon.com news, insider Jeffrey P. Bezos sold 1,228,993 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.36, for a total transaction of $246,241,037.48. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 930,696,284 shares in the company, valued at approximately $186,474,307,462.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Amazon.com news, insider Jeffrey P. Bezos sold 1,228,993 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.36, for a total transaction of $246,241,037.48. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 930,696,284 shares in the company, valued at approximately $186,474,307,462.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jeffrey P. Bezos sold 3,085,116 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.07, for a total value of $617,239,158.12. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 931,925,277 shares in the company, valued at approximately $186,450,290,169.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 6,112,990 shares of company stock worth $1,222,250,048. Company insiders own 10.80% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

