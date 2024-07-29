American Water Works (AWK) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Wednesday

American Water Works (NYSE:AWK – Get Free Report) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, July 31st. Analysts expect American Water Works to post earnings of $1.50 per share for the quarter. Persons interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Get American Water Works alerts:

American Water Works (NYSE:AWK – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $962.30 million. American Water Works had a net margin of 22.27% and a return on equity of 9.74%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.91 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect American Water Works to post $5 EPS for the current fiscal year and $6 EPS for the next fiscal year.

American Water Works Stock Up 1.1 %

Shares of AWK opened at $141.71 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.74, a P/E/G ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 0.67. American Water Works has a 12-month low of $113.34 and a 12-month high of $151.22. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $132.18 and a 200-day moving average price of $126.02.

American Water Works Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 3rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 14th were paid a dividend of $0.765 per share. This is a positive change from American Water Works’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.71. This represents a $3.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 13th. American Water Works’s payout ratio is currently 62.07%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on AWK. StockNews.com downgraded American Water Works from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. UBS Group lifted their price objective on American Water Works from $124.00 to $139.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, American Water Works has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $141.80.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on American Water Works

American Water Works Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

American Water Works Company, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides water and wastewater services in the United States. It offers water and wastewater services to approximately 1,700 communities in 14 states serving approximately 3.5 million active customers. The company serves residential customers; commercial customers, including food and beverage providers, commercial property developers and proprietors, and energy suppliers; fire service and private fire customers; industrial customers, such as large-scale manufacturers, mining, and production operations; public authorities comprising government buildings and other public sector facilities, such as schools and universities; and other utilities and community water and wastewater systems.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for American Water Works Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Water Works and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.