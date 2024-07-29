Analyzing Li-Cycle (NYSE:LICY) and CDT Environmental Technology Investment (NASDAQ:CDTG)

Li-Cycle (NYSE:LICY – Get Free Report) and CDT Environmental Technology Investment (NASDAQ:CDTG – Get Free Report) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings, risk, analyst recommendations and valuation.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

54.1% of Li-Cycle shares are owned by institutional investors. 17.7% of Li-Cycle shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Li-Cycle and CDT Environmental Technology Investment’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Li-Cycle $18.30 million 4.51 -$138.00 million ($10.48) -0.35 CDT Environmental Technology Investment $34.21 million 0.94 $7.42 million N/A N/A

Analyst Recommendations

CDT Environmental Technology Investment has higher revenue and earnings than Li-Cycle.

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Li-Cycle and CDT Environmental Technology Investment, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Li-Cycle 0 3 1 0 2.25 CDT Environmental Technology Investment 0 0 0 0 N/A

Li-Cycle currently has a consensus target price of $35.00, suggesting a potential upside of 848.51%. Given Li-Cycle’s higher probable upside, equities analysts clearly believe Li-Cycle is more favorable than CDT Environmental Technology Investment.

Profitability

This table compares Li-Cycle and CDT Environmental Technology Investment’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Li-Cycle -1,244.97% -44.25% -17.42% CDT Environmental Technology Investment N/A N/A N/A

About Li-Cycle

Li-Cycle Holdings Corp. engages in the lithium-ion battery resource recovery and lithium-ion battery recycling business in North America. The company offers a mix of cathode and anode battery materials, including lithium, nickel, and cobalt, as well as graphite, copper, and aluminum; and copper and aluminum metals. It also provides hub products, such as lithium carbonate, cobalt sulphate, nickel sulphate, and manganese carbonate. Li-Cycle Holdings Corp. is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

About CDT Environmental Technology Investment

CDT Environmental Technology Investment Holdings Limited is a waste treatment company which designs, develops, manufactures, sells, installs, operates and maintains sewage treatment systems and provides sewage treatment services. CDT Environmental Technology Investment Holdings Limited is headquartered in Shenzhen, China.

