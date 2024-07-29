Analyzing Nevro (NYSE:NVRO) and Pulse Biosciences (NASDAQ:PLSE)

Nevro (NYSE:NVRO – Get Free Report) and Pulse Biosciences (NASDAQ:PLSE – Get Free Report) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, earnings, dividends and analyst recommendations.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Nevro and Pulse Biosciences’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Nevro $430.75 million 0.83 -$92.21 million ($2.29) -4.25 Pulse Biosciences $700,000.00 1,346.70 -$42.21 million ($0.81) -21.07

Pulse Biosciences has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Nevro. Pulse Biosciences is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Nevro, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Nevro -19.17% -27.48% -13.40% Pulse Biosciences N/A -86.15% -66.87%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

95.5% of Nevro shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 76.9% of Pulse Biosciences shares are owned by institutional investors. 3.2% of Nevro shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 71.5% of Pulse Biosciences shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Nevro and Pulse Biosciences, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Nevro 2 10 1 0 1.92 Pulse Biosciences 0 0 0 0 N/A

Nevro presently has a consensus target price of $17.71, suggesting a potential upside of 81.80%. Given Nevro’s higher probable upside, equities analysts clearly believe Nevro is more favorable than Pulse Biosciences.

Volatility & Risk

Nevro has a beta of 0.92, meaning that its share price is 8% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Pulse Biosciences has a beta of 1.75, meaning that its share price is 75% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Nevro beats Pulse Biosciences on 7 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Nevro

Nevro Corp., a medical device company, engages in the provision of products for patients suffering from chronic pain in the United States and internationally. The company provides HFX spinal cord stimulation (SCS) platform, which includes the Senza SCS implantable pulse generator (IPG) system, an evidence-based neuromodulation system for the treatment of chronic back and leg pain through paresthesia-free 10 kHz therapy, as well as offers Senza II and Senza Omnia SCS IPG systems. It also offers Senza HFX iQ platform, that includes HFX iQ implantable pulse generator, HFX trial stimulator, and HFX iQ patient remote, as well as HFX App, a patient remote control and the wireless trialing system; and provides sacroiliac joint fusion devices under NevroV1, NevroFix, and NevroPro brands. In addition, the company offers surpass surgical and percutaneous leads. It sells its products through its direct sales force, and a network of sales agents and independent distributors. The company was incorporated in 2006 and is headquartered in Redwood City, California.

About Pulse Biosciences

Pulse Biosciences, Inc. operates as a novel bioelectric medicine company. The company offers CellFX System, a tunable, software-enabled, and console-based platform that delivers nano second duration pulses of electrical energy to non-thermally clear targeted cells while sparing adjacent non-cellular tissue to treat a various medical condition by using its Nano-Pulse Stimulation technology. The company was formerly known as Electroblate, Inc. and changed its name to Pulse Biosciences, Inc. in December 2015. Pulse Biosciences, Inc. was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in Hayward, California.

