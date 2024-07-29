Analyzing RadView Software (OTCMKTS:RDVWF) & Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA)

RadView Software (OTCMKTS:RDVWF – Get Free Report) and Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA – Get Free Report) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, dividends, valuation and profitability.

Profitability

This table compares RadView Software and Electronic Arts’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets RadView Software N/A N/A N/A Electronic Arts 16.83% 18.81% 10.58%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

90.2% of Electronic Arts shares are held by institutional investors. 42.5% of RadView Software shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.2% of Electronic Arts shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score RadView Software 0 0 0 0 N/A Electronic Arts 0 9 10 0 2.53

This is a summary of current recommendations for RadView Software and Electronic Arts, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Electronic Arts has a consensus price target of $152.56, indicating a potential upside of 5.08%. Given Electronic Arts’ higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Electronic Arts is more favorable than RadView Software.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares RadView Software and Electronic Arts’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio RadView Software N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Electronic Arts $7.56 billion 5.10 $1.27 billion $4.68 31.02

Electronic Arts has higher revenue and earnings than RadView Software.

Summary

Electronic Arts beats RadView Software on 7 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About RadView Software

RadView Software Ltd. develops and markets software for testing the performance, scalability, and integrity of Internet applications. Its WebLOAD provides various solutions, such as Website, Java, NET, Oracle forms, Web services/REST, and Selenium load testing solutions, as well as continuous integration, CRM and ERP performance testing, and campus management platforms testing solutions. The company's WebLOAD testing solution is used for testing applications in financial services, retail, media, education, manufacturing, healthcare, and other sectors. RadView Software Ltd. was founded in 1991 and is based in Rosh Ha'ayin, Israel.

About Electronic Arts

Electronic Arts Inc. develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. It develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, racing, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Need for Speed, and license games from others, including FIFA, Madden NFL, UFC, and Star Wars brands. The company licenses its games to third parties to distribute and host its games. It markets and sells its games and services through digital distribution and retail channels, as well as directly to mass market retailers, specialty stores, and distribution arrangements. Electronic Arts Inc. was incorporated in 1982 and is headquartered in Redwood City, California.

