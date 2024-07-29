AngloGold Ashanti plc (NYSE:AU) Stock Holdings Boosted by Vanguard Group Inc.

Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of AngloGold Ashanti plc (NYSE:AU – Free Report) by 0.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 16,808,722 shares of the mining company’s stock after acquiring an additional 65,025 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned 4.02% of AngloGold Ashanti worth $373,154,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Get AngloGold Ashanti alerts:

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in AngloGold Ashanti by 36.1% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,890 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 501 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in AngloGold Ashanti by 32.4% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,215 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 1,032 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its holdings in AngloGold Ashanti by 108.9% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,505 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 1,306 shares during the period. Prudential PLC lifted its holdings in AngloGold Ashanti by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 57,452 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $1,074,000 after purchasing an additional 1,486 shares during the period. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in AngloGold Ashanti by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 201,558 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $3,767,000 after purchasing an additional 1,644 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 36.09% of the company’s stock.

AngloGold Ashanti Stock Up 0.0 %

AU stock opened at $27.11 on Monday. AngloGold Ashanti plc has a one year low of $14.91 and a one year high of $30.09. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $25.50 and a two-hundred day moving average of $22.42.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on AU shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of AngloGold Ashanti from $33.00 to $32.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Scotiabank upped their price target on shares of AngloGold Ashanti from $22.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Finally, HSBC downgraded shares of AngloGold Ashanti from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating in a report on Friday, April 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $24.50.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on AngloGold Ashanti

AngloGold Ashanti Company Profile

(Free Report)

AngloGold Ashanti plc operates as a gold mining company in Africa, Australia, and the Americas. The company primarily explores for gold, as well as produces silver and sulphuric acid as by-products. Its flagship property is a 100% owned Geita mine located in the Lake Victoria goldfields of the Mwanza region in north-western Tanzania.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for AngloGold Ashanti Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AngloGold Ashanti and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.