Antero Midstream (AM) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

Antero Midstream (NYSE:AM – Get Free Report) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, July 31st. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.23 per share for the quarter. Parties interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.
Antero Midstream Stock Performance
Shares of NYSE AM opened at $14.49 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $14.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.80. Antero Midstream has a 52 week low of $11.50 and a 52 week high of $15.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.97 billion, a PE ratio of 18.11 and a beta of 2.38.
Antero Midstream Dividend Announcement
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 24th will be given a dividend of $0.225 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 24th. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.21%. Antero Midstream’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 112.50%.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Antero Midstream Company Profile
Antero Midstream Corporation owns, operates, and develops midstream energy assets in the Appalachian Basin. It operates in two segments, Gathering and Processing, and Water Handling. The Gathering and Processing segment includes a network of gathering pipelines and compressor stations that collects and processes production from Antero Resources' wells in West Virginia and Ohio.
