APA (APA) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

APA (NASDAQ:APA – Get Free Report) will issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, July 31st. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.23 per share for the quarter. Parties interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

APA (NASDAQ:APA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.90 by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $1.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.89 billion. APA had a return on equity of 45.32% and a net margin of 34.04%. APA’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.19 EPS. On average, analysts expect APA to post $4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $5 EPS for the next fiscal year.

APA opened at $31.21 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $11.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.49, a PEG ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 3.27. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $29.65 and a 200-day moving average price of $31.02. APA has a twelve month low of $27.17 and a twelve month high of $46.15.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 22nd. Investors of record on Monday, July 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 22nd. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.20%. APA’s dividend payout ratio is currently 11.19%.

Several brokerages recently commented on APA. Bank of America reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and set a $31.00 price objective on shares of APA in a research note on Friday, June 14th. Sanford C. Bernstein reduced their price objective on shares of APA from $37.00 to $30.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of APA from $35.00 to $33.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 24th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of APA in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $42.00 target price for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of APA from $53.00 to $52.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, APA currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $38.86.

APA Corporation, an independent energy company, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids. It has oil and gas operations in the United States, Egypt, and North Sea. The company also has exploration and appraisal activities in Suriname, as well as holds interests in projects located in Uruguay and internationally.

