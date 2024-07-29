Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO) Shares Bought by Advisors Asset Management Inc.

Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO – Free Report) by 60.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,961 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,142 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Apollo Global Management were worth $1,233,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. DSM Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in Apollo Global Management during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. J.Safra Asset Management Corp grew its position in shares of Apollo Global Management by 709.3% during the first quarter. J.Safra Asset Management Corp now owns 348 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 305 shares during the last quarter. True Wealth Design LLC acquired a new position in shares of Apollo Global Management in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Blue Trust Inc. raised its position in Apollo Global Management by 151.4% in the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 367 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in Apollo Global Management during the 4th quarter worth $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.06% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on APO shares. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Apollo Global Management from $116.00 to $123.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. TD Cowen upped their price objective on Apollo Global Management from $146.00 to $147.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 8th. StockNews.com raised Apollo Global Management from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on shares of Apollo Global Management from $128.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Apollo Global Management from $111.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 5th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Apollo Global Management currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $119.29.

In related news, CFO Martin Kelly sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.29, for a total value of $3,338,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 359,445 shares in the company, valued at $40,002,634.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 8.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE APO opened at $122.16 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $117.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $111.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 1.60. Apollo Global Management, Inc. has a one year low of $77.11 and a one year high of $125.31. The firm has a market cap of $69.41 billion, a PE ratio of 13.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.59.

Apollo Global Management (NYSE:APO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.71 by ($0.21). The company had revenue of $839.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $827.33 million. Apollo Global Management had a return on equity of 19.12% and a net margin of 16.27%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Apollo Global Management, Inc. will post 7.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 17th were given a dividend of $0.463 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 16th. This represents a $1.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.52%. This is an increase from Apollo Global Management’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. Apollo Global Management’s payout ratio is presently 20.49%.

Apollo Global Management, Inc is a private equity firm specializing in investments in credit, private equity and real estate markets. The firm's private equity investments include traditional buyouts, recapitalization, distressed buyouts and debt investments in real estate, corporate partner buyouts, distressed asset, corporate carve-outs, middle market, growth capital, turnaround, bridge, corporate restructuring, special situation, acquisition, and industry consolidation transactions.

