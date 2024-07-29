Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) is Wright Investors Service Inc.’s 3rd Largest Position

Wright Investors Service Inc. lessened its stake in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Free Report) by 25.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 68,751 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 22,934 shares during the quarter. Apple accounts for approximately 3.0% of Wright Investors Service Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Wright Investors Service Inc.’s holdings in Apple were worth $11,789,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in AAPL. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Apple in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,912,466,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Apple by 14,395.4% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 70,700,395 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $136,119,470,000 after buying an additional 70,212,651 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Apple by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,318,064,349 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $253,766,929,000 after buying an additional 18,067,216 shares during the period. Global Assets Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of Apple by 23,076.4% in the 1st quarter. Global Assets Advisory LLC now owns 9,240,214 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $1,584,512,000 after buying an additional 9,200,345 shares during the period. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Apple by 130.1% in the 4th quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 9,430,190 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $1,815,594,000 after buying an additional 5,331,439 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.41% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Apple news, Director Arthur D. Levinson sold 75,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $191.58, for a total transaction of $14,368,500.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 4,359,576 shares in the company, valued at $835,207,570.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Apple news, insider Chris Kondo sold 4,999 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.40, for a total transaction of $951,809.60. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 29,278 shares in the company, valued at $5,574,531.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Arthur D. Levinson sold 75,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $191.58, for a total value of $14,368,500.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 4,359,576 shares in the company, valued at $835,207,570.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.06% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on AAPL shares. Raymond James raised their target price on Apple from $200.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and set a $230.00 target price on shares of Apple in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Apple from $190.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 target price on shares of Apple in a research report on Thursday, July 4th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on Apple from $164.00 to $187.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, twenty-four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Apple currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $230.09.

Apple Stock Up 0.2 %

Apple stock opened at $217.96 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.99. Apple Inc. has a 1-year low of $164.07 and a 1-year high of $237.23. The company has a market cap of $3.34 trillion, a PE ratio of 33.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 1.24. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $210.84 and its 200 day moving average price is $190.13.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The iPhone maker reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.51 by $0.02. Apple had a return on equity of 148.33% and a net margin of 26.31%. The firm had revenue of $90.75 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $90.37 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.52 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Apple Inc. will post 6.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Apple announced that its board has approved a share buyback program on Thursday, May 2nd that permits the company to buyback $110.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the iPhone maker to purchase up to 3.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Apple Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 13th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.46%. This is an increase from Apple’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 10th. Apple’s payout ratio is presently 15.55%.

Apple Company Profile

(Free Report)

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, and HomePod.

