Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) Stock Holdings Trimmed by Mathes Company Inc.

Mathes Company Inc. decreased its position in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Free Report) by 2.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 68,161 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 1,770 shares during the period. Apple makes up approximately 4.3% of Mathes Company Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Mathes Company Inc.’s holdings in Apple were worth $11,688,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Christopher J. Hasenberg Inc bought a new position in shares of Apple during the first quarter valued at about $35,000. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Apple by 17.9% during the first quarter. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC now owns 206,455 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 31,278 shares during the last quarter. A.P. Gilfoyle & Co. L.P. bought a new position in shares of Apple during the fourth quarter valued at about $39,000. Gilfoyle & Co LLC grew its stake in shares of Apple by 118.0% during the fourth quarter. Gilfoyle & Co LLC now owns 218 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. Finally, University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. grew its stake in shares of Apple by 657.1% during the fourth quarter. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. now owns 424 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $82,000 after buying an additional 368 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.41% of the company’s stock.
Apple Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ AAPL opened at $217.96 on Monday. Apple Inc. has a twelve month low of $164.07 and a twelve month high of $237.23. The firm has a market cap of $3.34 trillion, a P/E ratio of 33.90, a PEG ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a 50 day moving average of $210.84 and a 200 day moving average of $190.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24.
Apple Increases Dividend
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 13th were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 10th. This is a positive change from Apple’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.46%. Apple’s payout ratio is currently 15.55%.
Apple announced that its board has approved a stock repurchase program on Thursday, May 2nd that authorizes the company to repurchase $110.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the iPhone maker to repurchase up to 3.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Maxim Group raised their price objective on Apple from $178.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Apple from $238.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. Melius Research raised their target price on Apple from $227.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 24th. Oppenheimer raised their target price on Apple from $200.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 28th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group raised their target price on Apple from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, twenty-four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $230.09.
Insider Buying and Selling at Apple
In other Apple news, insider Chris Kondo sold 4,999 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.40, for a total transaction of $951,809.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 29,278 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,574,531.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Apple news, insider Chris Kondo sold 4,999 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.40, for a total transaction of $951,809.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 29,278 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,574,531.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Arthur D. Levinson sold 75,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $191.58, for a total transaction of $14,368,500.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 4,359,576 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $835,207,570.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.
Apple Company Profile
Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, and HomePod.
