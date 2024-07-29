Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) Stock Holdings Trimmed by Mathes Company Inc.

Mathes Company Inc. decreased its position in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Free Report) by 2.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 68,161 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 1,770 shares during the period. Apple makes up approximately 4.3% of Mathes Company Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Mathes Company Inc.’s holdings in Apple were worth $11,688,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get Apple alerts:

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Christopher J. Hasenberg Inc bought a new position in shares of Apple during the first quarter valued at about $35,000. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Apple by 17.9% during the first quarter. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC now owns 206,455 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 31,278 shares during the last quarter. A.P. Gilfoyle & Co. L.P. bought a new position in shares of Apple during the fourth quarter valued at about $39,000. Gilfoyle & Co LLC grew its stake in shares of Apple by 118.0% during the fourth quarter. Gilfoyle & Co LLC now owns 218 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. Finally, University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. grew its stake in shares of Apple by 657.1% during the fourth quarter. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. now owns 424 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $82,000 after buying an additional 368 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.41% of the company’s stock.

Apple Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ AAPL opened at $217.96 on Monday. Apple Inc. has a twelve month low of $164.07 and a twelve month high of $237.23. The firm has a market cap of $3.34 trillion, a P/E ratio of 33.90, a PEG ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a 50 day moving average of $210.84 and a 200 day moving average of $190.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24.

Apple Increases Dividend

Apple ( NASDAQ:AAPL Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The iPhone maker reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.51 by $0.02. Apple had a net margin of 26.31% and a return on equity of 148.33%. The company had revenue of $90.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $90.37 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.52 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Apple Inc. will post 6.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 13th were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 10th. This is a positive change from Apple’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.46%. Apple’s payout ratio is currently 15.55%.

Apple announced that its board has approved a stock repurchase program on Thursday, May 2nd that authorizes the company to repurchase $110.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the iPhone maker to repurchase up to 3.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Maxim Group raised their price objective on Apple from $178.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Apple from $238.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. Melius Research raised their target price on Apple from $227.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 24th. Oppenheimer raised their target price on Apple from $200.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 28th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group raised their target price on Apple from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, twenty-four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $230.09.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Apple

Insider Buying and Selling at Apple

In other Apple news, insider Chris Kondo sold 4,999 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.40, for a total transaction of $951,809.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 29,278 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,574,531.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Apple news, insider Chris Kondo sold 4,999 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.40, for a total transaction of $951,809.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 29,278 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,574,531.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Arthur D. Levinson sold 75,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $191.58, for a total transaction of $14,368,500.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 4,359,576 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $835,207,570.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Apple Company Profile

(Free Report)

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, and HomePod.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AAPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Apple Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apple and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.