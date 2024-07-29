AppLovin Co. (NASDAQ:APP) Shares Sold by EntryPoint Capital LLC

EntryPoint Capital LLC lessened its holdings in AppLovin Co. (NASDAQ:APP – Free Report) by 86.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 582 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,561 shares during the quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC’s holdings in AppLovin were worth $40,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get AppLovin alerts:

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Shell Asset Management Co. boosted its holdings in AppLovin by 68.8% in the first quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 6,301 shares of the company’s stock worth $436,000 after acquiring an additional 2,569 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of AppLovin by 131,600.0% in the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 6,585 shares of the company’s stock worth $456,000 after purchasing an additional 6,580 shares during the last quarter. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd purchased a new position in shares of AppLovin in the first quarter worth about $180,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of AppLovin by 719.4% in the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 516,509 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,753,000 after purchasing an additional 453,477 shares during the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of AppLovin by 604.2% in the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 80,333 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,561,000 after purchasing an additional 68,925 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.85% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

APP has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Citigroup raised their price objective on AppLovin from $80.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $97.00 price objective on shares of AppLovin in a research note on Thursday, June 13th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of AppLovin in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Wedbush raised their price objective on AppLovin from $87.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, BTIG Research lifted their price target on AppLovin from $87.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $71.72.

AppLovin Stock Up 1.8 %

Shares of APP opened at $77.53 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.59. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $81.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $69.34. The firm has a market cap of $25.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.15, a PEG ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.86. AppLovin Co. has a 12 month low of $28.99 and a 12 month high of $91.91.

AppLovin (NASDAQ:APP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $973.70 million. AppLovin had a return on equity of 51.55% and a net margin of 16.46%. The business’s revenue was up 47.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.01) earnings per share. Analysts predict that AppLovin Co. will post 2.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at AppLovin

In other news, Director Craig Scott Billings sold 5,620 shares of AppLovin stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.97, for a total value of $477,531.40. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $151,246.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other AppLovin news, Director Craig Scott Billings sold 5,620 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.97, for a total transaction of $477,531.40. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $151,246.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Victoria Valenzuela sold 2,890 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.37, for a total value of $235,159.30. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 448,490 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,493,631.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 17,857,726 shares of company stock valued at $1,489,251,374 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 14.69% of the company’s stock.

About AppLovin

(Free Report)

AppLovin Corporation engages in building a software-based platform for advertisers to enhance the marketing and monetization of their content in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Software Platform and Apps. The company's software solutions include AppDiscovery, a marketing software solution, which matches advertiser demand with publisher supply through auctions; MAX, an in-app bidding software that optimizes the value of a publisher's advertising inventory by running a real-time competitive auction; Adjust, a measurement and analytics marketing platform that provides marketers with the visibility, insights, and tools needed to grow their apps from early stage to maturity; and Wurl, a connected TV platform, which distributes streaming video for content companies and provides advertising and publishing solutions through its AdPool, ContentDiscovery, and Global FAST Pass products.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for AppLovin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AppLovin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.