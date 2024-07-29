Arch Resources (NYSE:ARCH) Earns Buy Rating from Benchmark

Benchmark restated their buy rating on shares of Arch Resources (NYSE:ARCH – Free Report) in a research note released on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a $180.00 price objective on the energy company’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. B. Riley dropped their price objective on shares of Arch Resources from $198.00 to $193.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 15th. BMO Capital Markets reissued a market perform rating and set a $165.00 price objective (down from $180.00) on shares of Arch Resources in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. Finally, Citigroup reissued a neutral rating and set a $170.00 price objective (down from $185.00) on shares of Arch Resources in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $177.00.

Arch Resources Stock Performance

Shares of ARCH stock opened at $142.42 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $160.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $164.14. The company has a market cap of $2.58 billion, a PE ratio of 8.38 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a current ratio of 2.54, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. Arch Resources has a 12-month low of $111.52 and a 12-month high of $187.60.

Arch Resources (NYSE:ARCH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The energy company reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by ($0.50). The business had revenue of $608.75 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $562.23 million. Arch Resources had a return on equity of 17.91% and a net margin of 9.24%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 19.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $4.04 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Arch Resources will post 13.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Arch Resources Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 30th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.70%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 30th. Arch Resources’s payout ratio is 5.88%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Arch Resources

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its holdings in Arch Resources by 94.0% in the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 13,986 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $2,249,000 after purchasing an additional 6,778 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Arch Resources by 9.8% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 182,870 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $30,345,000 after acquiring an additional 16,273 shares in the last quarter. Natixis purchased a new stake in shares of Arch Resources during the 1st quarter worth about $2,892,000. Swiss National Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Arch Resources during the 4th quarter worth about $5,642,000. Finally, Denali Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Arch Resources during the 1st quarter worth about $2,428,000. 88.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Arch Resources

Arch Resources, Inc engages in the production and sale of metallurgical products. It operates in two segments, Metallurgical and Thermal. The company operates active mines. It owned or controlled primarily through long-term leases of coal land in Ohio, Maryland, Virginia, West Virginia, Wyoming, Kentucky, Montana, Pennsylvania, Colorado, and Illinois; and smaller parcels of property in Alabama, Indiana, Washington, Arkansas, California, Utah, and Texas.

See Also

