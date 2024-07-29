Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG) Price Target Raised to $310.00

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG – Free Report) had its price target raised by Royal Bank of Canada from $290.00 to $310.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on AJG. TD Cowen boosted their price objective on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $249.00 to $273.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Argus raised their price target on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $264.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $253.00 to $252.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $274.00 to $282.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $233.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock an underperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $273.27.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Price Performance

NYSE:AJG opened at $283.58 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $261.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $248.74. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The company has a market capitalization of $61.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.40, a P/E/G ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.72. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. has a 52 week low of $214.13 and a 52 week high of $283.90.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The financial services provider reported $2.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.24 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $2.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.77 billion. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. had a net margin of 10.41% and a return on equity of 19.56%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.90 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. will post 10.13 EPS for the current year.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 6th will be paid a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 6th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.85%. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 48.58%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. news, CAO Richard C. Cary sold 3,395 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $254.00, for a total transaction of $862,330.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 38,314 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,731,756. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. news, VP Scott R. Hudson sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $263.45, for a total transaction of $2,634,500.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 93,730 shares in the company, valued at $24,693,168.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Richard C. Cary sold 3,395 shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $254.00, for a total transaction of $862,330.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 38,314 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,731,756. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 53,165 shares of company stock worth $13,629,049. 1.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 8.5% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 361,441 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $81,281,000 after buying an additional 28,359 shares in the last quarter. Norden Group LLC purchased a new stake in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. during the 1st quarter worth about $3,841,000. Brookstone Capital Management raised its stake in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 70.4% in the 1st quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 12,851 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,213,000 after purchasing an additional 5,308 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its holdings in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 16.1% in the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 112,087 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,206,000 after purchasing an additional 15,528 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 11.7% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 194,568 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $48,649,000 after purchasing an additional 20,302 shares during the last quarter. 85.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.

(Get Free Report)

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance and reinsurance brokerage, consulting, and third-party property/casualty claims settlement and administration services to entities and individuals worldwide. It operates in Brokerage and Risk Management segments. The Brokerage segment offers retail and wholesale insurance and reinsurance brokerage services; assists retail brokers and other non-affiliated brokers in the placement of specialized and hard-to-place insurance; and acts as a brokerage wholesaler, managing general agent, and managing general underwriter for distributing specialized insurance coverages to underwriting enterprises.

Featured Stories

