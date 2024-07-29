Ascot Resources Ltd. (TSE:AOT) to Post FY2026 Earnings of $0.19 Per Share, Desjardins Forecasts

Get Ascot Resources alerts:

Ascot Resources Ltd. (TSE:AOT – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Desjardins issued their FY2026 EPS estimates for shares of Ascot Resources in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, July 25th. Desjardins analyst J. Sclodnick anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.19 per share for the year. Desjardins currently has a “Moderate Buy” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Ascot Resources’ current full-year earnings is $0.01 per share. Desjardins also issued estimates for Ascot Resources’ FY2027 earnings at $0.13 EPS.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Raymond James raised shares of Ascot Resources from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from C$0.90 to C$1.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a C$1.25 price objective on shares of Ascot Resources in a research report on Thursday, July 4th. Finally, CIBC cut their price objective on shares of Ascot Resources from C$0.85 to C$0.60 in a research report on Friday, July 5th.

TSE:AOT opened at C$0.48 on Monday. Ascot Resources has a one year low of C$0.34 and a one year high of C$0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.77, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a current ratio of 0.64. The firm has a market cap of C$299.59 million, a P/E ratio of -24.00 and a beta of 1.66. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of C$0.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$0.64.

Ascot Resources (TSE:AOT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 13th. The company reported C($0.01) EPS for the quarter.

Ascot Resources Ltd. engages in the exploration, evaluation, and development of mineral properties in the United States and Canada. It explores for gold, silver, copper, porphyry copper, molybdenum, and sand and gravel deposits. The Company's principal property includes two landholdings, including its 100% interests in the Premier Gold Project covering an area of approximately 8,133 hectares; and Red Mountain Project that covers an area of approximately 17,125 hectares located in British Columbia.

