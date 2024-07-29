Aspen Aerogels, Inc. (NYSE:ASPN) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Aspen Aerogels, Inc. (NYSE:ASPN – Get Free Report) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eight research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $30.75.

ASPN has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. TD Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Aspen Aerogels from $30.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 5th. Roth Mkm reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $36.00 price target (up from $28.00) on shares of Aspen Aerogels in a research note on Wednesday, June 12th. B. Riley raised shares of Aspen Aerogels to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 25th. HC Wainwright upped their target price on shares of Aspen Aerogels from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Aspen Aerogels from $30.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 29th.

In other Aspen Aerogels news, CEO Donald R. Young sold 256,944 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.24, for a total value of $7,513,042.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 502,855 shares in the company, valued at $14,703,480.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Wood River Capital, Llc sold 3,500,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.50, for a total transaction of $82,250,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 12,280,426 shares of the company's stock, valued at $288,590,011. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 3,832,103 shares of company stock worth $91,679,369 over the last three months. 4.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Aspen Aerogels by 5.1% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,619,702 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $63,707,000 after acquiring an additional 175,906 shares during the last quarter. Hood River Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Aspen Aerogels by 12.2% during the first quarter. Hood River Capital Management LLC now owns 3,300,443 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $58,088,000 after acquiring an additional 357,895 shares during the last quarter. AIGH Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Aspen Aerogels by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. AIGH Capital Management LLC now owns 1,804,484 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $28,475,000 after acquiring an additional 52,462 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its position in shares of Aspen Aerogels by 53.9% during the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,154,042 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $18,211,000 after acquiring an additional 404,042 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mesirow Institutional Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Aspen Aerogels during the fourth quarter worth $12,015,000. 97.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of ASPN stock opened at $21.00 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $26.76 and a 200-day moving average price of $20.19. Aspen Aerogels has a 52 week low of $5.32 and a 52 week high of $31.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.60 billion, a PE ratio of -47.73 and a beta of 2.15. The company has a quick ratio of 3.29, a current ratio of 4.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

Aspen Aerogels (NYSE:ASPN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The construction company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by $0.14. Aspen Aerogels had a negative net margin of 10.73% and a negative return on equity of 6.35%. The firm had revenue of $94.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $73.04 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Aspen Aerogels will post 0.18 earnings per share for the current year.

Aspen Aerogels, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells aerogel insulation products primarily for use in the energy infrastructure and sustainable insulation materials markets in the United States, Asia, Canada, Europe, and Latin America. It operates in two segments, Energy Industrial and Thermal Barrier.

