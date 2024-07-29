Atco Mining Inc. (OTCMKTS:ATMGF) Short Interest Up 16.4% in July

Atco Mining Inc. (OTCMKTS:ATMGF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 51,000 shares, an increase of 16.4% from the June 30th total of 43,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 188,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Get Atco Mining alerts:

Atco Mining Price Performance

Atco Mining stock opened at $0.02 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.04. Atco Mining has a fifty-two week low of $0.01 and a fifty-two week high of $0.15.

About Atco Mining

(Get Free Report)

Read More

Atco Mining Inc operates as a junior exploration mining company that engages in the sourcing and exploring of mineral properties in Canada. It owns 100% interest in the May lake mineral property located in the Province of Saskatchewan; and Salt properties located in the Province of Newfoundland and Labrador.

Receive News & Ratings for Atco Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atco Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.