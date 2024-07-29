Aurora Innovation (AUR) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Aurora Innovation (NASDAQ:AUR – Get Free Report) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, July 31st. Individual that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.
Aurora Innovation (NASDAQ:AUR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.
Aurora Innovation Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ AUR opened at $4.23 on Monday. Aurora Innovation has a 52 week low of $1.60 and a 52 week high of $5.24. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $2.94 and its 200 day moving average is $2.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.57 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.69 and a beta of 2.75.
Insider Activity
Aurora Innovation Company Profile
Aurora Innovation, Inc operates as a self-driving technology company in the United States. It focuses on developing Aurora Driver, a platform that brings a suite of self-driving hardware, software, and data services together to adapt and interoperate vehicles. The company was founded in 2017 and is headquartered in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Aurora Innovation
- What is a Death Cross in Stocks?
- Is Crypto Cool Again? What Stocks You Should Be Watching
- Why Invest in High-Yield Dividend Stocks?
- Why Call Options Volume for These 2 Stocks Spiked Together
- ESG Stocks, What Investors Should Know
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 7/22 – 7/26
Receive News & Ratings for Aurora Innovation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aurora Innovation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.