Aurora Innovation (AUR) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Aurora Innovation (NASDAQ:AUR – Get Free Report) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, July 31st. Individual that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Aurora Innovation (NASDAQ:AUR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ AUR opened at $4.23 on Monday. Aurora Innovation has a 52 week low of $1.60 and a 52 week high of $5.24. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $2.94 and its 200 day moving average is $2.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.57 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.69 and a beta of 2.75.

In related news, Director Reid Hoffman sold 45,600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.16, for a total transaction of $144,096.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 389,694 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,231,433.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 13.83% of the company’s stock.

Aurora Innovation, Inc operates as a self-driving technology company in the United States. It focuses on developing Aurora Driver, a platform that brings a suite of self-driving hardware, software, and data services together to adapt and interoperate vehicles. The company was founded in 2017 and is headquartered in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania.

