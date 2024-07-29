AutoNation (AN) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

AutoNation (NYSE:AN – Get Free Report) will be posting its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, July 31st. Analysts expect AutoNation to post earnings of $4.70 per share for the quarter. Persons that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

AutoNation (NYSE:AN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The company reported $4.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.45 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $6.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.49 billion. AutoNation had a net margin of 3.41% and a return on equity of 42.44%. The firm’s revenue was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $6.05 EPS. On average, analysts expect AutoNation to post $18 EPS for the current fiscal year and $19 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NYSE:AN opened at $178.12 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.23. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $166.85 and a two-hundred day moving average of $157.76. The stock has a market cap of $7.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.45, a PEG ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 1.21. AutoNation has a 1-year low of $123.81 and a 1-year high of $182.81.

AutoNation declared that its board has authorized a share repurchase plan on Friday, April 26th that permits the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to purchase up to 14.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

In related news, major shareholder Edward S. Lampert sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.21, for a total transaction of $17,621,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 3,880,467 shares in the company, valued at $683,777,090.07. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other AutoNation news, major shareholder Edward S. Lampert sold 23,703 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.29, for a total value of $4,083,789.87. Following the sale, the insider now owns 3,980,467 shares in the company, valued at $685,794,659.43. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Edward S. Lampert sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.21, for a total transaction of $17,621,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 3,880,467 shares in the company, valued at approximately $683,777,090.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.74% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on AN shares. Guggenheim upped their price objective on shares of AutoNation from $169.00 to $187.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of AutoNation from $142.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of AutoNation from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of AutoNation from $153.00 to $169.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Finally, Evercore ISI increased their price target on shares of AutoNation from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 10th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, AutoNation has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $184.43.

AutoNation, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Domestic, Import, and Premium Luxury. It offers a range of automotive products and services, including new and used vehicles; and parts and services, such as automotive repair and maintenance, and wholesale parts and collision services.

