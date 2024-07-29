AutoNation (AN) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

AutoNation (NYSE:AN – Get Free Report) will be posting its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, July 31st. Analysts expect AutoNation to post earnings of $4.70 per share for the quarter. Persons that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.
AutoNation (NYSE:AN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The company reported $4.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.45 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $6.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.49 billion. AutoNation had a net margin of 3.41% and a return on equity of 42.44%. The firm’s revenue was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $6.05 EPS. On average, analysts expect AutoNation to post $18 EPS for the current fiscal year and $19 EPS for the next fiscal year.
AutoNation Stock Performance
NYSE:AN opened at $178.12 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.23. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $166.85 and a two-hundred day moving average of $157.76. The stock has a market cap of $7.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.45, a PEG ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 1.21. AutoNation has a 1-year low of $123.81 and a 1-year high of $182.81.
Insider Buying and Selling
In related news, major shareholder Edward S. Lampert sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.21, for a total transaction of $17,621,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 3,880,467 shares in the company, valued at $683,777,090.07. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other AutoNation news, major shareholder Edward S. Lampert sold 23,703 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.29, for a total value of $4,083,789.87. Following the sale, the insider now owns 3,980,467 shares in the company, valued at $685,794,659.43. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Edward S. Lampert sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.21, for a total transaction of $17,621,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 3,880,467 shares in the company, valued at approximately $683,777,090.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.74% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
A number of equities analysts have weighed in on AN shares. Guggenheim upped their price objective on shares of AutoNation from $169.00 to $187.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of AutoNation from $142.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of AutoNation from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of AutoNation from $153.00 to $169.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Finally, Evercore ISI increased their price target on shares of AutoNation from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 10th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, AutoNation has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $184.43.
AutoNation Company Profile
AutoNation, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Domestic, Import, and Premium Luxury. It offers a range of automotive products and services, including new and used vehicles; and parts and services, such as automotive repair and maintenance, and wholesale parts and collision services.
