AvidXchange (AVDX) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

AvidXchange (NASDAQ:AVDX – Get Free Report) will be announcing its earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, July 31st. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.04 per share for the quarter. AvidXchange has set its FY 2024 guidance at EPS.Investors that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

AvidXchange (NASDAQ:AVDX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.04. AvidXchange had a negative return on equity of 1.75% and a negative net margin of 8.10%. The business had revenue of $105.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $101.33 million. On average, analysts expect AvidXchange to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of AvidXchange stock opened at $12.43 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.34. AvidXchange has a 1 year low of $6.88 and a 1 year high of $13.56. The company has a market capitalization of $2.57 billion, a P/E ratio of -82.86 and a beta of 1.04. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $11.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.81.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on AVDX. Barclays cut their price objective on AvidXchange from $16.00 to $14.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “sell” rating and set a $11.50 price objective (down from $13.00) on shares of AvidXchange in a research report on Monday, April 15th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods began coverage on AvidXchange in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $13.50 price objective for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price objective on AvidXchange from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, AvidXchange currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.86.

In related news, President Daniel Drees sold 13,762 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.24, for a total transaction of $154,684.88. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 758,406 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,524,483.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other AvidXchange news, insider Joel Wilhite sold 12,363 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.24, for a total value of $138,960.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 466,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,243,358.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, President Daniel Drees sold 13,762 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.24, for a total transaction of $154,684.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 758,406 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,524,483.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 152,897 shares of company stock valued at $1,695,238. Company insiders own 10.30% of the company’s stock.

AvidXchange Holdings, Inc provides accounts payable (AP) automation software and payment solutions for middle market businesses and their suppliers in North America. The company offers AP automation software, a SaaS-based solution that automates and digitizes capture, review, approval, and payment of invoices for buyers; the AvidPay network that connects two-sided payments with buyers and suppliers; and the AvidXchange Supplier Hub, which provides supplier insights to cash flow, tools for in-network invoices and payments, and early payment feature.

