Axcelis Technologies (ACLS) Set to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

Axcelis Technologies (NASDAQ:ACLS – Get Free Report) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, July 31st. Analysts expect Axcelis Technologies to post earnings of $1.39 per share for the quarter. Axcelis Technologies has set its Q2 guidance at $1.30 EPS and its Q2 2024 guidance at 1.300-1.300 EPS.Parties interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Axcelis Technologies (NASDAQ:ACLS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The semiconductor company reported $1.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by $0.31. Axcelis Technologies had a return on equity of 30.22% and a net margin of 22.16%. The firm had revenue of $252.37 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $242.55 million. On average, analysts expect Axcelis Technologies to post $7 EPS for the current fiscal year and $8 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Axcelis Technologies Stock Performance

ACLS opened at $123.55 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $131.54 and a 200-day moving average of $120.24. Axcelis Technologies has a 12-month low of $93.77 and a 12-month high of $201.00. The stock has a market cap of $4.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.32, a PEG ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a quick ratio of 2.87, a current ratio of 4.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Insider Activity at Axcelis Technologies

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

In other Axcelis Technologies news, Director John T. Kurtzweil sold 1,200 shares of Axcelis Technologies stock in a transaction on Monday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.42, for a total value of $137,304.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 33,146 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,792,565.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . 1.43% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. B. Riley increased their price objective on shares of Axcelis Technologies from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 12th. Craig Hallum raised their price objective on shares of Axcelis Technologies from $130.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 12th. Benchmark upped their target price on Axcelis Technologies from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 15th. DA Davidson lifted their price target on Axcelis Technologies from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 15th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Axcelis Technologies in a report on Friday, July 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $172.33.

Axcelis Technologies Company Profile

Axcelis Technologies, Inc designs, manufactures, and services ion implantation and other processing equipment used in the fabrication of semiconductor chips in the United States, Europe, and Asia Pacific. The company offers high energy, high current, and medium current implanters for various application requirements.

