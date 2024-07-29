Axxcess Wealth Management LLC Acquires Shares of 11,260 StoneCo Ltd. (NASDAQ:STNE)

Axxcess Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of StoneCo Ltd. (NASDAQ:STNE – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 11,260 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $187,000.
Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in StoneCo during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. USA Financial Formulas purchased a new stake in StoneCo in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of StoneCo in the 4th quarter worth $56,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its holdings in shares of StoneCo by 152.1% during the 1st quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 3,497 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 2,110 shares during the period. Finally, Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in shares of StoneCo by 45.5% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 7,149 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,000 after acquiring an additional 2,235 shares during the period. 73.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
StoneCo Trading Up 1.2 %
Shares of STNE stock opened at $13.50 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 2.33. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $13.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.43. StoneCo Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $9.34 and a fifty-two week high of $19.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.36.
Analyst Ratings Changes
STNE has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. UBS Group raised shares of StoneCo from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $21.00 to $17.00 in a report on Monday, July 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on shares of StoneCo from $21.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. Evercore ISI reduced their price target on shares of StoneCo from $25.00 to $23.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th. Barclays decreased their price objective on StoneCo from $17.00 to $16.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised StoneCo from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $20.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $19.11.
About StoneCo
StoneCo Ltd. provides financial technology and software solutions to merchants and integrated partners to conduct electronic commerce across in-store, online, and mobile channels in Brazil. It distributes its solutions, principally through proprietary Stone Hubs, which offer hyper-local sales and services; and sells solutions to brick-and-mortar and digital merchants through sales team.
