Axxcess Wealth Management LLC Cuts Stake in Equitrans Midstream Co. (NYSE:ETRN)

Axxcess Wealth Management LLC lowered its position in shares of Equitrans Midstream Co. (NYSE:ETRN – Free Report) by 20.3% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 15,706 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,000 shares during the period. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Equitrans Midstream were worth $196,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ETRN. Metis Global Partners LLC grew its stake in Equitrans Midstream by 8.0% in the fourth quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 16,868 shares of the company’s stock valued at $172,000 after purchasing an additional 1,247 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama grew its stake in Equitrans Midstream by 0.3% in the first quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 544,067 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,795,000 after purchasing an additional 1,430 shares during the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in Equitrans Midstream by 25.7% in the first quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 7,187 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 1,471 shares during the last quarter. Donoghue Forlines LLC grew its stake in Equitrans Midstream by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Donoghue Forlines LLC now owns 43,216 shares of the company’s stock valued at $440,000 after purchasing an additional 1,626 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC grew its stake in Equitrans Midstream by 10.8% in the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 17,254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $176,000 after purchasing an additional 1,682 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.35% of the company’s stock.

Equitrans Midstream stock opened at $12.42 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.88. Equitrans Midstream Co. has a 52 week low of $8.57 and a 52 week high of $14.64. The company has a market capitalization of $5.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 11.19 and a beta of 2.01. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $13.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.26.

Equitrans Midstream ( NYSE:ETRN Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.03. Equitrans Midstream had a return on equity of 30.21% and a net margin of 31.69%. The firm had revenue of $364.27 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $345.79 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.22 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Equitrans Midstream Co. will post 0.75 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Equitrans Midstream from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Equitrans Midstream from $13.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 10th. Finally, US Capital Advisors lowered Equitrans Midstream from an “overweight” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.10.

Equitrans Midstream Corporation owns, operates, acquires, and develops midstream assets in the Appalachian Basin. The company operates through Gathering, Transmission, and Water segments. It operates dry gas gathering systems of high-pressure gathering lines and FERC-regulated interstate pipelines and storage systems.

