Axxcess Wealth Management LLC Grows Stock Position in Horizon Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBNC)

Axxcess Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Horizon Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBNC – Free Report) by 46.7% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 15,523 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,943 shares during the period. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Horizon Bancorp were worth $199,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Sapient Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Horizon Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,765,000. Harbour Trust & Investment Management Co acquired a new stake in shares of Horizon Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at about $6,167,000. PL Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Horizon Bancorp by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. PL Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,623,174 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $20,825,000 after acquiring an additional 103,084 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Horizon Bancorp by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,955,694 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,987,000 after acquiring an additional 94,332 shares during the period. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. grew its position in shares of Horizon Bancorp by 88,223.7% during the 1st quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 67,126 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $861,000 after acquiring an additional 67,050 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.51% of the company’s stock.

HBNC has been the topic of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded Horizon Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 31st. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Horizon Bancorp from $14.00 to $13.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 29th.

HBNC stock opened at $16.37 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04. Horizon Bancorp, Inc. has a 12-month low of $9.22 and a 12-month high of $16.62. The stock has a market cap of $722.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.31 and a beta of 1.05. The business’s 50-day moving average is $12.72 and its 200 day moving average is $12.52.

Horizon Bancorp (NASDAQ:HBNC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $97.47 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $55.03 million. Horizon Bancorp had a return on equity of 8.21% and a net margin of 5.50%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.41 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Horizon Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 5th were issued a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.91%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 5th. Horizon Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 118.52%.

Horizon Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Horizon Bank that engages in the provision of commercial and retail banking services. The company offers checking, saving, money market, certificate of deposits, individual retirement accounts, and time deposits, as well as non-interest- and interest-bearing demand deposits.

