Axxcess Wealth Management LLC Has $138,000 Position in Archer Aviation Inc. (NYSE:ACHR)

Axxcess Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Archer Aviation Inc. (NYSE:ACHR – Free Report) by 48.0% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 29,961 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 9,713 shares during the quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Archer Aviation were worth $138,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ACHR. CreativeOne Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Archer Aviation during the 1st quarter worth about $117,000. Blair William & Co. IL bought a new position in Archer Aviation during the 1st quarter worth approximately $266,000. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Archer Aviation by 8.3% during the first quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 113,509 shares of the company’s stock valued at $524,000 after purchasing an additional 8,717 shares during the period. Interchange Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in Archer Aviation by 48.7% in the first quarter. Interchange Capital Partners LLC now owns 25,538 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,000 after purchasing an additional 8,361 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in Archer Aviation by 2.3% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 376,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,740,000 after purchasing an additional 8,500 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 59.34% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on ACHR shares. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $12.00 price target on shares of Archer Aviation in a report on Tuesday, May 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Archer Aviation from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $10.00 price target on shares of Archer Aviation in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on Archer Aviation from $6.50 to $4.50 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Archer Aviation has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $8.30.

Shares of NYSE ACHR opened at $4.69 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $3.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.32. The firm has a market cap of $1.52 billion, a PE ratio of -2.88 and a beta of 2.35. The company has a current ratio of 6.01, a quick ratio of 6.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. Archer Aviation Inc. has a 1-year low of $3.00 and a 1-year high of $7.49.

Archer Aviation (NYSE:ACHR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.36) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by ($0.08). During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.46) earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Archer Aviation Inc. will post -1.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Archer Aviation Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in designs, develops, and operates electric vertical takeoff and landing aircraft for use in urban air mobility. The company was formerly known as Atlas Crest Investment Corp. and changed its name to Archer Aviation Inc The company is headquartered in San Jose, California.

