Axxcess Wealth Management LLC Takes $201,000 Position in Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF)

Axxcess Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 1,618 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $201,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 17.1% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 32,828 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,396,000 after purchasing an additional 4,795 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 6.3% in the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 10,512 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,088,000 after purchasing an additional 626 shares in the last quarter. Welch Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Welch Group LLC now owns 409,631 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $42,380,000 after purchasing an additional 5,812 shares in the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. lifted its position in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 11.6% in the fourth quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 1,004 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $104,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Integrated Investment Consultants LLC bought a new stake in Cincinnati Financial during the fourth quarter worth $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.24% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CINF opened at $123.96 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.37 billion, a PE ratio of 8.25, a PEG ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.65. The company’s 50-day moving average is $117.67 and its 200-day moving average is $116.26. Cincinnati Financial Co. has a fifty-two week low of $96.86 and a fifty-two week high of $128.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.27 and a quick ratio of 0.27.

Cincinnati Financial ( NASDAQ:CINF Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The insurance provider reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.33. The company had revenue of $2.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.21 billion. Cincinnati Financial had a net margin of 20.20% and a return on equity of 9.10%. The company’s revenue was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.21 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Cincinnati Financial Co. will post 6.25 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 18th were paid a $0.81 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 18th. This represents a $3.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.61%. Cincinnati Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.56%.

Several analysts have issued reports on CINF shares. Citigroup raised shares of Cincinnati Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $126.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Friday, June 28th. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Cincinnati Financial from $143.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $116.00 price target on shares of Cincinnati Financial in a research report on Monday, April 1st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price target on shares of Cincinnati Financial from $136.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. Finally, Roth Mkm upped their price target on shares of Cincinnati Financial from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Cincinnati Financial has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $133.57.

Cincinnati Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides property casualty insurance products in the United States. It operates through five segments: Commercial Lines Insurance, Personal Lines Insurance, Excess and Surplus Lines Insurance, Life Insurance, and Investments. The Commercial Lines Insurance segment offers coverage for commercial casualty, commercial property, commercial auto, and workers' compensation.

