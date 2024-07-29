Ballard Power Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDP) Shares Sold by SG Americas Securities LLC

SG Americas Securities LLC lessened its stake in shares of Ballard Power Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDP – Free Report) (TSE:BLD) by 57.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 43,149 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 57,758 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Ballard Power Systems were worth $120,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get Ballard Power Systems alerts:

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its holdings in Ballard Power Systems by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 248,887 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $925,000 after buying an additional 7,060 shares during the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ballard Power Systems during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets boosted its holdings in shares of Ballard Power Systems by 4.1% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 215,970 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $600,000 after purchasing an additional 8,549 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ballard Power Systems by 75.8% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 24,315 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 10,484 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in shares of Ballard Power Systems by 119.4% during the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 26,681 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $99,000 after purchasing an additional 14,519 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 28.02% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. HSBC decreased their price objective on Ballard Power Systems from $4.10 to $3.80 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Truist Financial restated a “hold” rating and set a $3.00 price objective (down previously from $3.50) on shares of Ballard Power Systems in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. CIBC decreased their price objective on Ballard Power Systems from $3.75 to $3.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. National Bankshares decreased their price objective on Ballard Power Systems from $4.50 to $4.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Ballard Power Systems from $3.50 to $3.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Ballard Power Systems presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $3.49.

Ballard Power Systems Stock Up 2.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ BLDP opened at $2.30 on Monday. Ballard Power Systems Inc. has a 1 year low of $2.14 and a 1 year high of $5.11. The firm has a market cap of $688.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.71 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 10.88 and a current ratio of 11.66. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.88.

Ballard Power Systems (NASDAQ:BLDP – Get Free Report) (TSE:BLD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The technology company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $14.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.55 million. Ballard Power Systems had a negative return on equity of 15.37% and a negative net margin of 177.82%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.11) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Ballard Power Systems Inc. will post -0.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Ballard Power Systems

(Free Report)

Ballard Power Systems Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, sale, and service of proton exchange membrane (PEM) fuel cell products. The company offers its products for power product comprising for bus, truck, rail, marine, stationary, and emerging market, such as material handling, off-road, and other applications.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Ballard Power Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ballard Power Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.