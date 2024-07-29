Bally’s (NYSE:BALY) Earns “Hold” Rating from TD Cowen

TD Cowen reissued their hold rating on shares of Bally’s (NYSE:BALY – Free Report) in a research report released on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. TD Cowen currently has a $18.25 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of $15.00.

Several other research analysts have also commented on the company. JMP Securities reiterated a market perform rating on shares of Bally’s in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Truist Financial reiterated a hold rating and issued a $18.25 price target (up previously from $16.00) on shares of Bally’s in a report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Bally’s from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Bally’s from $11.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Bally’s has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $13.92.

BALY opened at $16.98 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.36. Bally’s has a 52 week low of $7.28 and a 52 week high of $17.05. The company has a market capitalization of $687.52 million, a PE ratio of -1.64 and a beta of 2.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.14.

Bally’s (NYSE:BALY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported ($3.61) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.13) by ($2.48). The business had revenue of $618.48 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $625.94 million. Bally’s had a negative net margin of 21.26% and a negative return on equity of 36.63%. Bally’s’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.74) EPS. Analysts forecast that Bally’s will post -8.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Bally’s by 5.7% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,744,829 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,875,000 after purchasing an additional 93,681 shares during the last quarter. TFG Asset Management GP Ltd raised its position in shares of Bally’s by 36.4% during the 4th quarter. TFG Asset Management GP Ltd now owns 1,500,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,910,000 after purchasing an additional 400,000 shares during the last quarter. Napatree Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Bally’s in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,684,000. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL increased its holdings in shares of Bally’s by 16.0% during the 1st quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 177,294 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,471,000 after buying an additional 24,466 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gabelli Funds LLC increased its holdings in shares of Bally’s by 32.9% during the 1st quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 169,624 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,365,000 after buying an additional 42,000 shares during the last quarter. 70.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Bally's Corporation operates as a casino-entertainment company. It owns and manages casinos across 10 states, a golf course in New York, a horse racetrack in Colorado, and has access to OSB licenses in 18 states. It also owns Bally's Interactive International, an online gaming operator; Bally Bet, a sports betting platform; and Bally Casino, an iCasino platform.

