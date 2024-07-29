Banco BBVA Argentina S.A. (NYSE:BBAR) Short Interest Up 16.1% in July

Banco BBVA Argentina S.A. (NYSE:BBAR – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,090,000 shares, an increase of 16.1% from the June 30th total of 1,800,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 928,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.3 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Banco BBVA Argentina during the first quarter worth $413,000. Rokos Capital Management LLP purchased a new position in shares of Banco BBVA Argentina during the first quarter worth $501,000. Quantbot Technologies LP boosted its position in shares of Banco BBVA Argentina by 239.7% during the first quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 27,918 shares of the bank’s stock worth $237,000 after buying an additional 19,700 shares during the period. Fourth Sail Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of Banco BBVA Argentina during the first quarter worth $11,467,000. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in Banco BBVA Argentina by 30.1% in the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 18,152 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $94,000 after purchasing an additional 4,197 shares during the period.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com cut Banco BBVA Argentina from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 16th.

Banco BBVA Argentina Trading Up 1.7 %

BBAR stock opened at $8.76 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $9.68 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 1.25. Banco BBVA Argentina has a 52-week low of $3.78 and a 52-week high of $11.87.

Banco BBVA Argentina (NYSE:BBAR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 22nd. The bank reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.05). Banco BBVA Argentina had a return on equity of 10.04% and a net margin of 4.00%. The business had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $684.47 million. Analysts predict that Banco BBVA Argentina will post 1.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Banco BBVA Argentina Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a — dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.5134 per share. This is a positive change from Banco BBVA Argentina’s previous — dividend of $0.11. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 2nd. Banco BBVA Argentina’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 63.29%.

Banco BBVA Argentina Company Profile

Banco BBVA Argentina SA provides various banking products and services to individuals and companies in Argentina. It provides retail banking products and services, such as checking and savings accounts, time deposits, credit cards, consumer and pledge loans, mortgages, insurance, and investment products to individuals; and small and medium-sized companies products and services, including financing products, factoring, checking accounts, time deposits, transactional and payroll services, insurance, and investment products to private-sector companies.

Featured Stories

